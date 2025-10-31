Former F1 world champion Jenson Button has announced his retirement from professional motor racing.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old will compete in the upcoming Eight Hours of Bahrain event, having left F1 back in 2016 (excluding his one-race cameo at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix).

But the race at the Bahrain International Circuit, taking place on Saturday, November 8 will be his last after a hugely-decorated career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, Button said: “This will be my last race. I've always liked Bahrain, I think it's a fun track, and I'm going to enjoy it as much as I can because this will be the end of my professional racing career.

“I've really enjoyed my time with Jota in the World Endurace Championship (WEC), but my life has got way too busy and it's not fair on the team or on myself to go into 2026 and think that I'm going to have enough time for it.

“My kids are four and six and you're away for a week and you miss so much, you don't get this time back. I feel like I've missed a lot the last couple of years, which has been fine because I knew that would happen, but I'm not willing to do that again for another season.”

Rising through the junior ranks of single-seater racing, Button made his F1 debut in 2000, racing for Williams. In the early-mid 2000s he hopped around teams such as Benetton/Renault, BAR and Honda, settling with the latter through the rest of the decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of 2008, Honda pulled out of F1 and the team raced under the Brawn GP banner in a fairytale season; a double-diffuser design gave the team a huge edge in the 2009 season and Button capped off the year by winning the world championship.

The Brit then moved to McLaren, and initially partnered Lewis Hamilton before McLaren’s performance dropped off a cliff in the turbo-hybrid era.

Following his retirement from F1, Button started racing in WEC, including four entries into the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Despite never winning the prestigious event, he has scored a podium for Cadillac Hertz Team Jota at China in 2018.

Who is Jenson Button’s wife?

Jenson Button is married to Brittny Ward, tying the knot in 2022 after a previous marriage to Jessica Michibata.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair currently live in California, and are unlikely to move back to the UK after an incident in London in 2024.

At London St Pancreas station, their suitcases were stolen from under their noses while being loaded into a taxi, including around £250,000 of jewellery and sentimental items linked to the birth of their daughter.

Speaking about the incident, Brittny said: “I was kind of shocked. How like unsecure everything felt [in London] - just so many people, [and] so chaotic.

“I don't really have many things from my parents, I don't really have many family heirlooms and I wish I did. So it's really heartbreaking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Jenson Button’s net worth?

Winning the F1 world championship comes with a delightful payday, and F1 driver salaries are on par with the best-paid athletes in the world - especially when you rack up a 16-year career at the pinnacle of your sport.

However, Button has also made the most commercially of his racing career, with sponsorship deals and endorsements.

According to RacingNews365, Button has a net worth somewhere in the region of £114m, putting him among the likes of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta (£105m) and ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (£70m).

Does Jenson Button hate Danica Patrick?

Having left the world of full-time motor racing, Jenson Button has spent the past few years as a pundit for Sky Sports, following them to F1 races around the world - when his schedule allows it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often, Button finds himself alongside another retired racer, Danica Patrick. The 43-year-old spent her career in Indycar, then Nascar.

Sky Sports F1 viewers are not the biggest fans of Patrick or her punditry - and neither, it seems, is Button. Whenever the two are on-screen together, Button has been spotted rolling his eyes, glaring at his co-star and even glancing down the camera whenever she is taking.

As recent as the United States Grand Prix earlier this month, the pair were talking about an incident between Carlos Sainz and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Patrick said: “Not the best spot to go. When you make a move in an unusual place, then you get an unusual result.

“You make an unusual move, you get an unusual result, so I don’t know. It was not the spot to do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her repetition led to Button raising an eyebrow and looking straight down the camera, much to the humour of fans.

Neither pundit has spoken publicly about their relationship - but it seems fair to say that things between them are frosty, at best.