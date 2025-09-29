Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his dog Roscoe has died over the weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old missed a Formula 1 tyre test over the weekend after the bulldog caught pneumonia.

Hamilton posted on Instagram to reveal he had made the “hardest decision of my life” to put the 12-year-old to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end,” Hamilton said.

“I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life - to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

“He died on Sunday evening, September 28 in my arms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roscoe has been a regular feature in the F1 paddock and at major events such as awards ceremonies since the seven-time world champion adopted him in 2013.

Hamilton is set to be back in his Ferrari at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.