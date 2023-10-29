F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins sixteenth race of the 2023 season as Perez crashes out
Max Verstappen claimed his sixteenth win of the season at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
A classic grand prix circuit from the 1990s, reimagined for modern Formula 1, this race track in Mexico City boasts long straights, tight corners and the iconic stadium section.
After the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz locked out the front row, Verstappen took the lead into turn one - and never looked back.
Here's how the race played out.
Key Events
- Verstappen wins after taking lead on lap one
- Hamilton second, Leclerc third, Sainz fourth
- Red flag paused the race after Magnussen crashed
- Perez retired after one lap - to dismay of Mexican fans
Welcome to the blog!
After qualifying, I think it's fair to say we've got quite the race lined up today! Can the Ferrari's keep Max Verstappen behind? How will Ricciardo and Perez fare against one another on track? And how well can Lando Norris carve his way through the field today?
One to watch - Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris said he "didn't put it together" after qualifying 19th yesterday. But that McLaren should be much higher up the field - unless McLaren go for a conservative strategy, the Brit should be carving his way through the midfield in the first few laps.
Perez determined to perform in front of home crowd
Just a wholesome Checo moment before the race
Can Leclerc fend off the charging bulls?
Stopping Red Bull has seemed impossible for most of this season - but after grabbing pole position, can Leclerc cause an upset in Mexico City?
Is Bearman F1's next big thing?
Ollie Bearman was barely three months old when Fernando Alonso won his first world championship in 2005 – but on his Formula One debut in Mexico City, the Essex 18-year-old finished ahead of the double world champion - in a Haas.
Flying high in Formula 2, could Bearman's shot at the big leagues be on the horizon?
Mansell would be proud...
The 'tache is here to stay, says Daniel Ricciardo.
After qualifying P4 for Alpha Tauri (ahead of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez) the Australian driver is in high spirits. With rumours of the two of them vying for the second Red Bull seat, it could get very spicy between Ricciardo and Perez going into turn one!
10 minutes until lights out!
Hold on to your sombreros, folks... this one could get wild.
Right said Fred...
"If you're in clean air, the race is a lot easier," said Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur. Naturally, the prancing horses are planning to stay first and second into turn one.
"Verstappen can do whatever he wants," Vasseur added.
Happy anniversary Hulk!
Today is race 200 for Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg! The German has raced for the likes of Williams, Sauber, Renault, Aston Martin and currently drives for Haas. He starts in 12th today.
Clear skies, clear air
It's currently 25 degrees Celsius in Mexico City, with a wind speed of just three miles per hour. With the long straights and not much wind, getting a slipstream from the car in front will be critical.