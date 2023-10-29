Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Search called off to find crew members missing after cargo ship sank
New York judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in $250m fraud case
Man found guilty of gimp suit offences towards female motorists
Schoolgirl who died in M53 coach crash remembered at funeral
Man gets jail for life for murder of wife in knife attack
Elon Musk labels Humza Yousaf 'blatant racist'

F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins sixteenth race of the 2023 season as Perez crashes out

Max Verstappen claimed his sixteenth win of the season at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

David George
By David George
2 minutes ago
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is the home circuit of Mexican driver Sergio Perez. (Picture: Getty Images)The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is the home circuit of Mexican driver Sergio Perez. (Picture: Getty Images)
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is the home circuit of Mexican driver Sergio Perez. (Picture: Getty Images)

A classic grand prix circuit from the 1990s, reimagined for modern Formula 1, this race track in Mexico City boasts long straights, tight corners and the iconic stadium section.

After the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz locked out the front row, Verstappen took the lead into turn one - and never looked back.

Here's how the race played out.

Show new updates
17:33 GMTUpdated 18:45 GMT

Welcome to the blog!

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc after qualifying at the Mexico Grand Prix. (Picture: Sky Sports)Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc after qualifying at the Mexico Grand Prix. (Picture: Sky Sports)
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc after qualifying at the Mexico Grand Prix. (Picture: Sky Sports)

After qualifying, I think it's fair to say we've got quite the race lined up today! Can the Ferrari's keep Max Verstappen behind? How will Ricciardo and Perez fare against one another on track? And how well can Lando Norris carve his way through the field today?

18:52 GMT

One to watch - Lando Norris

McLaren driver Lando Norris said he "didn't put it together" after qualifying 19th yesterday. But that McLaren should be much higher up the field - unless McLaren go for a conservative strategy, the Brit should be carving his way through the midfield in the first few laps.

Lando Norris qualified 19th for the Mexico Grand Prix. (Picture: Getty Images)Lando Norris qualified 19th for the Mexico Grand Prix. (Picture: Getty Images)
Lando Norris qualified 19th for the Mexico Grand Prix. (Picture: Getty Images)
19:17 GMT

Perez determined to perform in front of home crowd

Just a wholesome Checo moment before the race

19:26 GMT

Can Leclerc fend off the charging bulls?

Stopping Red Bull has seemed impossible for most of this season - but after grabbing pole position, can Leclerc cause an upset in Mexico City?

19:41 GMT

Is Bearman F1's next big thing?

Ollie Bearman was barely three months old when Fernando Alonso won his first world championship in 2005 – but on his Formula One debut in Mexico City, the Essex 18-year-old finished ahead of the double world champion - in a Haas.

Ollie Bearman made history by becoming the youngest British driver to take part in a Formula One weekend. (Picture: Sam Bloxham/LAT/Haas F1/PA Wire)Ollie Bearman made history by becoming the youngest British driver to take part in a Formula One weekend. (Picture: Sam Bloxham/LAT/Haas F1/PA Wire)
Ollie Bearman made history by becoming the youngest British driver to take part in a Formula One weekend. (Picture: Sam Bloxham/LAT/Haas F1/PA Wire)

Flying high in Formula 2, could Bearman's shot at the big leagues be on the horizon?

19:43 GMT

Mansell would be proud...

The 'tache is here to stay, says Daniel Ricciardo.

After qualifying P4 for Alpha Tauri (ahead of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez) the Australian driver is in high spirits. With rumours of the two of them vying for the second Red Bull seat, it could get very spicy between Ricciardo and Perez going into turn one!

19:48 GMTUpdated 19:48 GMT

10 minutes until lights out!

Hold on to your sombreros, folks... this one could get wild.

19:50 GMT

Right said Fred...

"If you're in clean air, the race is a lot easier," said Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur. Naturally, the prancing horses are planning to stay first and second into turn one.

"Verstappen can do whatever he wants," Vasseur added.

19:57 GMT

Happy anniversary Hulk!

Today is race 200 for Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg! The German has raced for the likes of Williams, Sauber, Renault, Aston Martin and currently drives for Haas. He starts in 12th today.

Nico Hulkenberg, right, with Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen. (Picture: Getty Images)Nico Hulkenberg, right, with Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen. (Picture: Getty Images)
Nico Hulkenberg, right, with Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen. (Picture: Getty Images)
19:58 GMT

Clear skies, clear air

It's currently 25 degrees Celsius in Mexico City, with a wind speed of just three miles per hour. With the long straights and not much wind, getting a slipstream from the car in front will be critical.

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Ferrari