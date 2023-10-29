LIVE Mexico Grand Prix: Verstappen takes early lead, Perez retires on lap one
Follow along with our live text coverage of tonight's Mexico Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
A classic grand prix circuit from the 1990s, reimagined for modern Formula 1, this race track in Mexico City boasts long straights, tight corners and the iconic stadium section.
This weekend, F1 has gone to Mexico for round 20 of the 2023 season - and while the championships are wrapped up, there is still plenty to play for.
Key Events
- Verstappen takes early lead as Leclerc and Perez crash
- Leclerc second, Hamilton third, Sainz fourth
- Perez retires after one lap - to dismay of Mexican fans
MAGNUSSEN CRASHES
The Haas driver has binned it into the wall and there is debris everywhere. The Dane is out of the car but looks shaken.
Safety car is deployed.
LAP THIRTY ONE
Leclerc pits now, and comes out ahead of Hamilton. The pair - and Sainz - are separated by just a few metres.
"Long way to go in this race," says Hamilton. "I'm not sure I can make it [to the end] on this tyre."
LAP THIRTY
In a move that surprised absolutely nobody, Verstappen overtakes Sainz to claim second place. Sainz now pits and rejoins behind Lewis Hamilton - what on earth is happening at the Scuderia?
Ferrari at it again
Ferrari and bungling strategy - name a more iconic duo...
By not pitting sooner, Leclerc and Sainz could find themselves more than 20 seconds behind the Red Bull of Verstappen when they change tyres.
That said, Leclerc seems happy with the current tyre performance.
LAP TWENTY SEVEN
Piastri stays ahead of Russell after the Mercedes driver comes out of the pits.
Max Verstappen has dispatched Ricciardo and is 18 seconds behind the leader - who still hasn't pitted.
Sainz under pressure
Hamilton is flying on his outlap - and in response Ferrari want Sainz to extend his current stint. It's an interesting gamble, but will it pay off?
LAP TWENTY FIVE
Daniel Ricciardo has been clinging on to Hamilton's Mercedes - but not for much longer. The Briton pits for new tyres, and Verstappen is hot on the Alpha Tauri's heels.
Hamilton comes out of the pits in clear air.
Verstappen up to fifth
Oscar Piastri is also dispatched by the Red Bull driver. He's tearing it up on the new rubber - but his engineer has pleaded for him to "take things steady."
LAP TWENTY TWO
On fresh tires, Verstappen breezes past George Russell's Mercedes and takes seventh place. The leading teams' pit crews are bluffing one another in the pit lane - standing outside while their drivers blast past them on the main straight.
LAP TWENTY
Top five as it stands:
Leclerc (Ferrari)
Sainz (Ferrari)
Hamilton (Mercedes)
Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri)
Piastri (McLaren)