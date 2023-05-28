Max Verstappen secured his 38th career win as he dominated the circuit at the Monaco Grand Prix. The race for the Dutchman lasted one hour 50 minutes due to heavy rain coming down on the streets of Monte Carlo with Verstappen forced to dig deep to ensure a mistake-free race.

Red Bull suffered a near slip when a delayed pit stop coincided with the heavy rainfall while Aston Martin miss a chance to beat the Dutchman by pitting Alonso for a set of dry tyres as the rain intensified but Verstappen once again pulled through to secure his fourth win out of six possible races this season.

There was also much jubilation for Esteban Ocon who won the driver of the day as Alpine secured their first podium of the year and the Frenchman earned his third podium of his career. His teammate formed the middle of a ‘Ferrari-sandwich’ as Pierre Gasly finished in between home-talent Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen lifts his trophy with Alonso and Ocon celebrating their second and third positions respectively

The rain did however cause much chaos as the race went on and by lap 54, half of the track was wet and half was dry. Sainz spun at Mirabeau, Yuki Tsunoda dropped six positions through a driver error and Kevin Magnussen appeared to be enjoying spinning almost as much as driving.

However, despite the bitter battles which took place in the middle-order, there did not seem anyone likely or even close to over-taking the ferocious Verstappen while his teammate, Sergio Perez, was forced to settle at the bottom of the pile following a qualifying mistake on Saturday.

Full results:

Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon Lewis Hamilton George Russell Charles Leclerc Pierre Gasly Carlos Sainz Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Valtteri Bottas Nyck de Vries Zhou Guanyu Alexander Albon Yuki Tsunoda Sergio Perez Nico Hulkenberg Logan Sargeant