A video gamer has been given the opportunity of a lifetime - to test drive a Formula 1 car.

Over the past few years, the world of sim racing has been thrust into the spotlight. You had the Gran Turismo movie starring David Harbour, and some of the top racers have been taking part in the Race of Champions and junior single-seater categories.

Gone are the days of a tubby bloke living his F1 dream through his PlayStation - the top sim racers today are elite eSports competitors, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Max Verstappen (who stays up late at night sim racing himself).

As the F1 season draws to a close, it has emerged that sim racer Sebastian Job has been given a test for one of the best teams in the sport. Heading to Austria, the 24-year-old took part in a test for Red Bull Racing, according to the Race.

There, he drove Sebastian Vettel’s RB8, which he won the F1 world championship with in 2012.

Speaking to the motorsports outlet, he said: “On the morning there were quite a bit of nerves but it was more that I was excited which is a really good thing because if I'm nervous I might not drive well.

“But I was excited because I knew I'd put in the work physically and I was like: this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I just want to enjoy it as much as I can.

“The thing that kind of caught me out first was I pulled out of the pitlane and the sound of it, the acceleration, everything in my body is like, 'lift off, lift off!' and I've got to power through that to get used to the feeling because if I don't get used to it, I'm going to be scared to put the throttle down.

“So it's something I'll never forget because it just blows your mind when you do it. There's nothing else I've done in my life that's been close to that level. I just want to do it again but I've got that with me for life now.”