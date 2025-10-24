The director of F1 Academy has opened up about the “terrifying” moment one of the biggest names in F1 tried breaking into her hotel room.

The 42-year-old, who is married to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, shared the story in her new autobiography Driven, which documents her rise through motorsport and the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated sport.

In the book, she has written an incident from 2007, when she attended a Hugo Boss Christmas party celebrating the brand’s sponsored athletes. Wolff says she hadn’t been drinking and went to bed early, but was woken at around 2 am by a call from a senior F1 figure who asked for her room number.

“I forced a laugh, light, dismissive,” she said. “‘No, no, don’t come to my room.’ I put the phone down.”

The man called again, prompting her to unplug the phone - only for him to soon appear at her door, trying the handle.

Wolff said: “What am I going to do if that door opens? I mapped the room - the wardrobe, the stairwell door. If he forced his way in, I’d hide and run when I could.”

The man, who has not been named, apparently, later apologised for his actions.

Speaking to The Times, Wolff described the moment as “terrifying”. She added: “There are situations we find ourselves in as women where a split-second decision can change everything.

“I’d hope that today, a woman could say, ‘This happened to me,’ and be taken seriously. The sport has made progress, but there’s still work to do.”