Four F1 teams are reportedly missing their cars just days before the Chinese Grand Prix gets underway.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last weekend’s chaotic race around Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, there has been a quick turnaround for teams to dash over to the Shanghai Audi International Circuit for this weekend’s Grand Prix.

The season opener descended into carnage thanks to heavy rain, which saw rookies and veterans alike crash out as Lando Norris guided his McLaren to victory. Reigning champion Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, with Mercedes driver George Russell finishing third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to journalist Kym Illman, four teams have turned up in China to find that their cars have not made the journey from Australia. The likes of McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin are reportedly all affected.

McLaren and Red Bull's F1 cars reportedly have not arrived for this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix. | Getty Images

There seem to have been disruptions to freight transport out of Melbourne, meaning F1 cars are missing from the paddock - with just two days until free practice begins on Friday, March 21.

Posting on YouTube, Illman said: “I think many of the other teams may also be impacted by this. There is doubt that some of the F1 teams will have their cars ready for free practice on Friday. It’s going to be very tight as to whether or not teams will have their cars.

“The gear is normally packed up at the track on a Sunday night and then air freighted to the next destination, that is Shanghai. Technical issues have ended up causing these big delays; normally, the freight would arrive maybe late on a Monday night but certainly on Tuesday morning - that gives teams three or four days to have their cars ready for free practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teams were told it [their cars] won’t arrive until 4-5pm today (March 19). Effectively, they’ve had some 30+ hours wiped out of their preparation time. A lot of the crew are sitting around in hotels just enjoying a day off because there’s no point going to the track if you haven’t got the car.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix. Aston Martin are believed to have also been affected by the missing freight. | AFP via Getty Images

“There is no guarantee that gear will be there this afternoon.”

This weekend’s Grand Prix in China will also feature a sprint race, meaning that qualifying will actually begin on Friday rather than Saturday. This means the race is already on just to get the cars to the track on time.