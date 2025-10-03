Virginie Philippot poses in undated photo. The Belgian model will run for becoming a FIA president. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@virginiephilippot/Newsflash/NX) | @virginiephilippot/Newsflash/NX

A glamorous beauty queen has announced she plans to run for president of the international motorsport federation FIA, which organises Formula 1 races.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 1, after Virginie Philippot, 33, officially submitted her candidacy and shared the news on Instagram.

Philippot said: "I am running for the FIA presidency. Not to be the first, but to make sure I am not the last."

She added: "I believe motorsport should reflect the real world, bold, diverse, and united. As a woman with a global vision and deep roots, I am here to open doors that have remained closed for too long.

"Let's build an FIA that is truly inclusive of every voice, every story, every passion. The race for the future begins now."

Philippot competed in Miss Belgium in 2012 and later competed at the Miss International pageant in 2017.

She now works as a motorsport journalist and is also known for her work in the paddocks of Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship.

The elections for the FIA presidency will take place in December in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Philippot is the fourth candidate to register after the current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, American Tim Mayer, and Swiss national Laura Villars.

Ben Sulayem, 63, from Dubai, has been president of the FIA since December 2021, when he succeeded Jean Todt.

Story: NewsX