Isack Hadjar will receive a replacement trophy after accidentally breaking his Dutch GP podium prize.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old Racing Bulls driver, who finished third at Zandvoort on Sunday, snapped the ceramic trophy while setting it down for a team photo.

Stunned at first, Hadjar was soon laughing as his mechanics doused him in champagne while he held up only the top half of the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers of the Dutch GP quickly confirmed a new version is already being made.

They said: “The trophies are made of high-quality ceramic and are hand-painted by our master painters. Ceramic is a beautiful, but also fragile material: it can break if exposed to unexpected vibration or impact.

“In this case, the trophy was probably placed on an uneven surface. Then the pressure can distribute itself unevenly.

“This can lead to stress points in the middle or at thinner parts, which can cause the material to crack and thus break.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manufacturer Royal Delft have also revealed what’s happened to the old trophy, which Hadjar broke in front of new team boss, Alan Permane.

A spokesperson said: “Together with the Dutch Grand Prix, we obviously want the winner of third place to get the trophy he deserves.

“We are going to make a new trophy for Hadjar. When we will deliver it is not yet known, but we are working hard on it.

“The broken trophy stays with Hadjar. It is also a memento of a legendary moment for him.”