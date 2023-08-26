Lando Norris has solidified himself as a fan favourite both in Formula 1 and in his outside projects

Lando Norris made his debut in just 2019 and in just a short four year career, the 23-year-old has quickly solidified himself as McLaren’s senior driver. This year the British and Belgian driver has had a strong performance which has seen him on the podium on several occasions, competing with the likes of Max Verstappen , Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

Norris rose through the ranks, like many drivers on the grid, in karting before making a move into Formula 1. The driver started his career at just seven-years-old where he competed alongside Mercedes driver George Russel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2015, Norris won the MSA Formula Championship followed by the Toyota Racing Series, Eurocup, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup in 2016. The driver then joined the McLaren Young Driver Programme in 2017, and won the 2017 FIA Formula 3 European Championship with Carlin Motorsport.

Norris was then promoted to the Formula 2 Carlin team in 2018 where he finished second in the championship. It was then announced that the driver would join the McLaren F1 team in 2018, where he would be driving alongside teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

In his free time Norris streams himself playing video games and runs the clothing brand Quadrant.

Who is Lando Norris?

Lando Norris was born in Bristol on November 13, 1999. The 23-year-old British and Belgian driver was born to parents Adam and Cisca Norris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam Norris is a retired pensions manager and is one of Bristol’s wealthiest people as well as the 501st richest person in the UK. Norris is the second oldest of four children, with one older brother called Oliver and two younger sisters Flo and Cisca.

The driver was educated at Millfield School in Street, Somerset and left school without taking his GCSEs. Before becoming an F1 driver, Norris tried horse riding, quad biking and motorcycling before moving into karting after his father took him to the national British Karting Championships.

Lando Norris career highlights

Lando Norris has achieved eight podiums in his four year career with McLaren. His maiden podium was taken in 2020 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris is the lead McLaren driver

Norris has taken two second place podiums during this year’s 2023 World Championship. The driver saw great success at both the British Grand Prix and the Hungarian Grand Prix where he was seen celebrating on the podium alongside winner Max Verstappen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the 2023 British Grand Prix, Norris briefly led the race for five laps, much to the delight of British fans.

Lando Norris Net Worth

Lando Norris has a reported net worth of $30 million. The driver has a current contract at McLaren for $20 million for the 2023 season.

How tall is Lando Norris?

Lando Norris is 1.77 meters tall, making him around 5ft 8 inches in height.

Who is Lando Norris dating?

Lando Norris is currently single after splitting from girlfriend, Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveria, in 2022. Norris confirmed at the time: "After time and consideration, Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends.

“I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness." The driver has since publicly spoken about how the couple were subject to abuse and death threats from online trolls.