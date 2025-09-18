British racing driver Will Macintyre has revealed he has been diagnosed with both brain and lung cancer.

The 18-year-old, who has been competing in the GB3 Championship this season, announced on Wednesday that he will step away from racing “for the foreseeable future.”

Macintyre, from Wroxham, has been racing in the GB3 Championship for the past two seasons. He finished his rookie year in 2024 with three wins, six podiums, and fifth place overall.

This season, he currently sits fifth in the standings after six races, just 11 points behind fellow Brit Deagen Fairclough. Championship leader Alex Ninovic has collected six victories so far.

In a post on Instagram, Macintyre said: Over the past few months, I haven’t quite felt myself and now it’s starting to make a bit more sense as to why. I’ve been diagnosed with both brain and lung cancer.

“Sadly, it’s as serious as it sounds - the amazing team at Milton Keynes Hospital have already been incredible in helping put a plan together for how I’m going to fight this.

“Unfortunately, this does mean I won’t be racing for the foreseeable future. But rest assured, the second I’m able to, I’ll be back behind the wheel where I belong. A massive thank you goes to my family and friends for their support and to everyone who continues to back me through this unexpected detour.”

Fellow drivers including Jak Crawford, John Bennett, and Sebastian Montoya shared messages of support beneath his announcement.

A spokesperson for Elite Motorsport, the team Macintyre races for, said: “It's important that we stand alongside Will Macintyre as he shares his journey; over the past few months, Will hasn't quite felt himself and, following recent tests, he has now been diagnosed with both brain and lung cancer.

“Anyone who knows Will knows the strength and determination he carries both on and off the track. With the incredible support of the team at Milton Keynes Hospital, a treatment plan is already in place, and the fight is underway.

“For now, this does mean that Will will not be racing, but his passion for the sport remains undiminished. The moment he's able, he'll be back behind the wheel where he belongs. As a team, our priority is to support Will and his family through every step of this challenge.

“Together, we'll face this detour head-on.”