Fran Jones hopes Eastbourne Open run will help Wimbledon chances

Jones made the perfect start to her preparations with a 6-4 7-5 win over world No.70 Greet Minnen on the south coast to advance to the second round of the WTA 250 event in blustery conditions.

By James Reid

Fran Jones hopes a deep run at the LTA’s Lexus Eastbourne Open can help her build plenty of momentum ahead of Wimbledon.

It was a significant victory for the Oxenhope star, who is now eyeing up a place in the world’s top 100 for the first time.

A strong run at Eastbourne would likely put her on the cusp and be the ideal build-up to Wimbledon, where she has a main draw wildcard.

But Jones insisted she is just focussing on each game as it comes, with either Magda Linette or Dayana Yastremska, both top 50 players, waiting in the next round before a potential clash with compatriot Sonay Kartal in the third round.

“Conditions are challenging here but that is for every player, so I don’t overthink it that much,” she said.

“I just try and use my virtues to the best of my ability. I am really content to get through it, it’s another match on the grass, another win at Tour level. I am just trying to keep my momentum.

“Every match I get through is positive for me, that’s all I care about. Everything feels good, I have just got to look after myself with the right recovery.”

The hard-fought contest took almost two hours as both players battled the wind on the south coast.

Jones was not the only British player who prevailed amidst the winds, as Dan Evans beat Miomir Kecmanovic to progress to the second round of the men’s singles.

Evans fought back from a set down to triumph 3-6 6-4 6-4 and was pleased to land another strong victory following his win over Frances Tiafoe at Queen’s last week.

“Considering the conditions, I thought it was a very good level match. The last set was a little difficult because it was getting windier and windier.

“I am just happy to get another win. I am not so interested on how it is, I am just trying to compete because I haven’t been playing much at this level in the last couple of years which has been difficult.”

In the women’s doubles, Kartal teamed up with Jodie Burrage for a winning start as they defeated American duo Hailey Baptiste and Peyton Stearns 6-3 3-6 10-6 while Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden beat Sabrina Santamaria and Angelica Moratelli 6-3 6-2.

There was also a win for second seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles, as they eased past Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek 6-3 6-4.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.