France down rivals England to finish with 100% Women's Summer Series record
By Phil Campbell
France finished the 2025 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series as the only team with a 100% record after downing England 52-39 in the competition’s final match.
Doubles from Faustine Piscicelli and Elina Folituu and further scores from Mailys Borak, Anaick Konyi, Zoe Jean and Julie Espinosa made sure France took the spoils in the battle between the two unbeaten sides.
England, who had beaten Scotland and Italy in their first two games, gave as good as they got, scoring six tries of their own through Amelia MacDougall, Grace Clifford, Lucie Sams, captain Lucy Calladine, Sophie McQueen and Zara Green, but ultimately couldn’t find an answer to the questions their opponents posed to them.
France made a blistering start to the encounter as Borak crashed over after just three minutes, with Pauline Barrat adding the extras.
Going behind sparked England into life and they were level 10 minutes later when MacDougall beautifully peeled off the back of a ruck, catching the French defence off-guard to dot down.
Les Bleuettes got themselves back in front halfway through the first half as Piscicelli’s dominant run allowed her to dash over England’s tryline.
Ella Cromack’s penalty brought her side to within four points with a classy kick, but the U20 Red Roses were powerless to stop Konyi storm down the left wing to register France’s third try.
England responded with a period of sustained pressure which proved fruitful as Clifford scored from close range to reduce their deficit to six.
Espinosa’s yellow card seemingly didn’t help the French cause but despite being down to 14 players, they extended their lead through Jean’s try when the clock was in the red at the end of the first half.
Sams gave England the perfect start after the break, burrowing over after multiple waves of attack on 43 minutes, but Folituu’s close-range score three minutes later put France back in the ascendency.
England would not lie down, however, retaliating almost immediately as skipper Calladine profited from England’s forwards using their physicality to push France back.
However, England ceded momentum back to their opponents as Espinosa made up for her earlier sin bin by opportunistically scoring in the left corner.
Piscicelli’s timely interception allowed her to bag a second try on the hour mark and with England down to 14 due to Millie David’s yellow card on 68 minutes, France had the game under control.
McQueen hit back when she crossed over, but Folituu’s late second score capped a fine French victory despite Green rounding off the scoring for England in added time.
