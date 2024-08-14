Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary college basketball player Frank Selvy has died at the age of 91. Selvy, who enjoyed a nine-year career in the NBA, made history as an All-American guard at Furman University, famously scoring an NCAA Division-1 record 100 points in a single game during his college days.

While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, Selvy’s family confirmed that he died peacefully at home in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Jason Donnelly, Furman University’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics, described Selvy as "Furman's all-time greatest athlete" as the school shared the news. He said: "More than his accomplishments on the court, Frank's devotion to his family was his greatest achievement. Our thoughts and prayers are with Barbara and the entire Selvy family. We will miss Frank dearly but will remember him forever - a true Paladin legend."

During his senior year, Selvy averaged an astounding 41.7 points per game and led the NCAA in scoring twice. He was named to the All-America team in each of his three college seasons from 1952-54, and he scored 40 points or more an incredible 22 times in just 78 collegiate games. In 1954, Selvy was selected as the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Baltimore Bullets and went on to become a two-time NBA All-Star during his nine-season career.

Legendary college basketball player Frank Selvy has died at the age of 91 | Getty

Selvy played for five different franchises, spending his final four-and-a-half seasons with the Lakers, including their transition from Minneapolis to Los Angeles in 1960.

After retiring from professional basketball, Selvy returned to Furman to coach the Paladins for four seasons, from 1966 to 1970.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara; their two children, Valerie S Miros and Mike Selvy; as well as 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.