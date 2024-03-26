How to watch the British title fight between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke

Two hard-hitting, powerful and unbeaten fighters will collide at the O2 Arena as defending champion Fabio Wardley takes on Frazer Clarke in a battle for the British heavyweight title.

Wardley has seemingly been on a collision course to fight Clarke for some time, and now after months of build-up the pair will meet in the ring in a domestic showdown which has the potential to be a classic like the one we saw between Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis or more recently between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fighters are regarded as two of the best prospects in the heavyweight division, yet so far the pair have followed very different paths to reach their current destination.

Wardley, as far as he is concerned, is a white-collar boxer turned pro. The Ipswich Town fan made his professional debut in 2017 and has breezed past all of his opponents - recording 17 straight knockouts, including a formidable finish against the previously unbeaten David Adeleye on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou out in Saudi Arabia.

Clarke’s rise to the top has seen represent his country on numerous occasions as an amateur - winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and English National Championships before lifting a bronze medal at the Olympic games in Tokyo. The 31-year-old, who has sparred against AJ and Joe Joyce made the step into professional boxing in 2022 and has recorded eight straight victories, with the most recent coming against Doncaster’s Dave Allen.

Plenty is at stake for both fighters who have the chance to establish themselves as the next big thing in the heavyweight division. Ahead of an action-packed night of boxing we take a look at the key start times, undercard details and how fans can tune in to watch Wardley vs Clarke.

When is Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabio Wardley’s blockbuster fight against Frazer Clarke will take place on Sunday 31 March at the O2 Arena. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 9.30pm UK time.

The British and Commonwealth titles will both be up for grabs in this one. Fans will also be treated to some huge bouts on the undercard.

How to watch Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke

Fabio Wardley’s domestic showdown with Frazer Clarke will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

Fans can also live stream the action through NOW TV or the Sky Go Apps, both of which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Who is on the undercard?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The undercard action will get going from 7pm, with fans being treated to a whole host of intriguing bouts.

One of the most notable includes Olympic gold medalist Ben Whittaker’s bout with Leon Willings.

KSI’s former coach and highly-rated cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley will also go head-to-head with former British champion Mikael Lawal.

The hard-hitting Croatian Alen Babic will also face Geordie heavyweight Steven Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a full rundown of all the fight’s taking place from start to finish: