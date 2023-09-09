Freddie Flintoff has been spotted with scars on his face in what is believed to be the first public sighting of the Top Gear star since his ‘horrific’ accident

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has been pictured with ‘large’ facial injuries in what is believed to be the first photograph of the Top Gear star nine months after horrific crash. The England cricket legend has kept a low profile since he was taken to hospital after being hurt in a motoring show accident at test track Dunsfold Aerodrome last December.

Flintoff was pictured on the home balcony at the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday (September 8). He can be seen wearing a bucket hat and England coaching kit, with cuts or scars on his face and surgical tape on his nose.

Filming of series 34 of Top Gear has since been halted and it has been reported the daredevil presenter intends to quit the hit programme. The BBC said in March that it would be inappropriate to resume making the series at that time following an internal investigation into what happened.

The BBC has been accused of failings in its duty of care towards Flintoff, 45, following reports he waited in “agony” for 45 minutes for an air ambulance. The former sport star’s son Corey said at the time he was “lucky to be alive” and described it as a “pretty nasty crash”.

Flintoff joined the Top Gear team in 2019 but has also made other TV appearances on Sky’s A League Of Their Own and won the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! He is most famous for his time as an England all-rounder, most notably during the Ashes victory in 2005. His other shows with the BBC include Andrew Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams, where he embarked on a mission to find cricketing talent in his home town of Preston.

Freddie Flintoff crash date

The crash took place on December 13, 2022 at Top Gear’s home test track.

What injuries did Freddie Flintoff have?

Flintoff was initially airlifted to hospital following the accident. It was reported he suffered facial injuries and several broken ribs. He was said to be “seriously emotionally and physically affected” by the crash.

