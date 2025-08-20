Fresh energy the key for Wales at Rugby World Cup, says Neumann

ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect via Beat Media Group subscription

Wales wing Lisa Neumann hopes fresh energy can help her side get their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start against Scotland on Saturday.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wales wing Lisa Neumann hopes fresh energy can help her side get their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start against Scotland on Saturday.

Neumann’s side face a decisive clash in their opener at the Salford Community Stadium, with the winner set to be well-placed to progress from Pool B, which also contains Fiji and Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland ran out 24-21 winners in a tense encounter during the Six Nations last March, and Neumann expects another closely fought match in the white-hot heat of a World Cup.

Defeat in Edinburgh five months ago was Wales’ first match under the leadership of head coach Sean Lynn, who Neumann is enjoying working with.

"He’s just brought a different energy completely,” she said. “We really respect him as a coach, you really want to go to war with him, you want to put out an 80-minute performance.

“I think the most important thing is physicality for us not just for the first 10 but for the 80 minutes. It’s been very exciting to have him as a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone’s enjoying their rugby again. It is just an amazing feeling, it’s the best the environment has ever been. It’s an exciting place to be.

"We’re going into the game to win it. As you saw in our warm-up games in Australia, there’s a lot of new talent. Lynnie has shown various combinations that could play.

“People are coming through, they’ve got a lot of flair, so it’ll be exciting to see what we can bring.

“We’re going to take each game step by step, tackle the first game then go onto the next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales face Pool B favourites Canada following their match-up with Scotland, before rounding off against Fiji in Exeter.

The Scotland side will be very familiar to most of the Wales squad, with the majority of both camps playing in Premiership Women’s Rugby.

It means there will likely be few surprises on Saturday, as both sides know exactly just how good their opponent can be.

"Scotland and Wales has always been a close encounter, the last couple of games are really tight, so it’s going to be down to fine margins,” added Neumann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be down to the team that is on form on the day. It’s going to be a battle for sure. It’s going to be competitive, no one can go into that complacent.

"You have exciting players in the Scotland team, we have the same, so it’s a massive battle, challenging.

“Even if you’re winning, 10 points ahead you just can’t take your foot off the gas, it’s an absolute battle to the 80th [minute].”

Neumann will bring up her 50th cap for Wales against Scotland, and the wing reflected on her long journey to get to this point in her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s amazing to be here at the World Cup but to be able to play and get your 50th is just extra special,” she said.

“To be at a World Cup and to be with all your friends is amazing so it feels a bit surreal, but even all of my friends are wondering how you have managed this, your next game could be your 50th.

"I never thought I’d get to 50 with all the miles, when I lived in Manchester and travelled down to Cardiff, and equally I’m in London now so I still do that time in the car.

“It’s been a massive challenge and there’s been highs and lows but I’m in an environment now where everyone gets on so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The biggest thing that has helped in all of that is how close and connected we are as a group.

"We’ve all been through it but to have your friends by your side through it and keep you going really does make a difference.”

With more than 330,000 tickets already sold, and prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com