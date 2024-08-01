Freya Black looking to the future after bowing out of Paris 2024

James Peters (back row, far right) at the Team GB Paris 2024 sailing team announcement, held at St. Pancras International station in London. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Black and teammate Tidey were ranked 16th after just a few top five displays

Olympic newcomer Freya Black is looking to the future after her sailing campaign ended in Marseille.

Goudhurst's Black, 23, was making her debut in the women's 49er fleet alongside experienced Olympian Saskia Tidey.

After 12 races only the top ten progressed to decide the medals and the British pair were ranked 16th, after just a couple of top five displays.

"It's been a great three years working with Sas and the team but unfortunately the results didn't go our way," said Black.

"I think there is a lot we can be proud about, it's been really hard but we've stuck together and that really means a lot.”

Tidey, 31, admitted disappointment they wouldn't get one last race for medals but predicted a big future for her young helm, a former European youth medallists.

"I feel pretty gutted, we finished fifth at the World Championships last year, so we know we could have contended," she said.

"It's just been a hard regatta to pick up points but it feels very tough to underperform on this stage."

Black though will look to the future as she seeks to translate her successful junior career in senior sailing.

She may also go 'back to school', the philosophy, politics and economics student at the University of Exeter paused her studies to focus on her Olympic ambitions.

"It's my first Games, hopefully not my last Games," she added.

"We've learned a lot of lessons that we can really take forward into the future, this just increases the determination for Los Angeles in four years."

Follow the British Sailing Team at Paris 2024 on Instagram at @britishsailing and on www.britishsailingteam.com.