Friendly atmosphere the key to club's award-winning away days

Falmouth Town had the honour of picking up the prestigious FSA Away Day Experience of the Year award at the National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

The Pitching In Southern League Division One South outfit, who finished ninth in the table last term, earned acclaim for its outstanding efforts in hosting travelling fans from across the country.

The criteria for the award looked at a variety of different elements, including the warmth of a welcome, the atmosphere, the view of the game, the refreshments on offer and the facilities available, with Falmouth Town coming up trumps.

And Football Supporters Association (FSA) Network Manager for Community Owned Clubs Richard Irving explained just what set Falmouth apart, saying: “It was very much about the atmosphere on the day.

“The welcome was particularly noted as being of a very friendly nature, and just the all-round way that the club is set up and is functioning now, seemed to appeal to a lot of our fans.

“Obviously, for many of them, it is a long way to go but clearly when they have got there, they have had a real welcome and a really good experience.”

Part of the process in selecting the winner involved the FSA canvassing members to garner their views on what their best away day experience was, and Irving believes that Falmouth, famous for their group of passionate supporters called F Troop, have set the standard for other clubs to try and emulate.

“There are many things that we could point to that Falmouth has done that appear to have appealed to people,” he continued.

“I think it is incumbent upon us to highlight those things and show what can be done.

“Many of our clubs, and there were a very large number nominated, do a really good job of providing a welcome to away fans, but this year, it is certainly Falmouth that have come out on top.”

The National Game Awards is a celebration of the non-league season - highlighting the community, fans, on-field, and off-field successes of the game outside of the English Football League.

The ceremony is held each year by the Non-League Paper, the UK's number one selling football title and the best place for your non-league news, with this year’s event held at Plough Lane - home of AFC Wimbledon.

The Non-League Paper is the UK’s number one selling football title, available every Sunday. For more information please visit www.thenonleaguefootballpaper.com