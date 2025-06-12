Friendships driving Pulse success for Sophie Kelly

Hayley Bavin

The key to sporting success has long been the subject of extensive study but for Sophie Kelly, the reason for London Pulse’s stellar season is simple.

The goal attack believes it is a success built on friendships on and off the court which have instilled a trust and fearlessness that has allowed the squad to conquer all their foes.

Pulse sit top of the Netball Super League and know a win on the final day will secure that place, and with it the top seed into the play-off semi-finals.

“The team is full of people who work so hard and we all have the same ambitions,” explained Kelly.

“We are quite a young team but that works to our advantage. We're fearless, so we're not scared to go and try new things.

“It's been really enjoyable. When we go out there, we all make sure we're enjoying our time playing as well as fighting to win and I think that really helps us push on.

“There are so many people in the team I look up to. Zara [Everitt], Liv [Olivia Tchine], everyone has got something which I can look up to so that's really great.

“I've spent a lot of time with Darcie [Everitt] because we share a hotel together and she's now one of my closest friends but I get on really well with everyone.

“We've had lots of social times and I have a great relationship with Liss [Alicia Scholes], which is really lovely because we play goal attack/wing attack together so that helps.

“The vibe of the team does help a lot. We all get each other's jokes, we all feel the same way about certain things so yeah, it's really nice.”

The 21-year-old is tasting success in her first season in the capital, having made the switch from Team Bath last year, but is still commuting from the south west.

She is currently in the third year of a management degree at the University of Bath but travels to London twice a week, where she stays with Darcie Everitt, who commutes from Loughborough, to train on top of games at the weekend.

It is a commitment that has certainly paid dividends. London Pulse have lost just twice this season, securing victory over every team in the league at least once.

Such results leave them well-placed to secure a home tie against Loughborough Lightning in the major semi-final, with a direct route to the Grand Final on the line, in what will be Kelly’s first appearance in the play-offs.

“It would mean absolutely everything. From the start of the season we have set out to win the league and we fully believe we can so this is just another step on the journey,” she said.

“For me personally, playing at this high level in such competitive games is something I haven't really experienced in the NSL yet, so it's given me so much experience.

“[I need to] just focus on what we're doing, our processes, and not put too much pressure on myself knowing that it's a semi-final.

“But at the same time we do have to acknowledge that it is a very important game so it’s about calming the nerves and connecting with everyone. When we all come in together, help each other and settle down, that's when we play at our best.”

That emphasis on team bonds remains strong for Kelly, though her own individual displays have also impressed for Pulse this season as she has drawn on her prowess in sinking shots from range.

She boasts a goal tally of 61 so far this season, earning her first full 60-minute for Pulse display during their crucial round 13 win over Manchester Thunder.

“I've always been known for those long shots, so when they introduced the Soft & Gentle Super Shot I was like, ‘Oh this is brilliant because I can just shoot like normal and get two points for it,’” said Kelly.

“In our team, all three shooters are strong from long-range which is amazing because even if one person's not having a great day, the other two will come on and put up those long shots.

“Beating Thunder by 10 points goes to show what we can do as a team. We had a bit of a blip in the second quarter but we said it was really important to show that when it does get tight we can still grind out the win.

“When it does get close, we don't just give up, we keep on pushing on. So that was really, really important to focus on.”

Kelly's form has been rewarded with a call-up to the England training squad for the Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC) and the Future Roses programme, with the final NWYC squad to be selected and announced in due course.

It is another step on an ever-soaring trajectory for the youngster but once again it will be her teammates that remain fundamental to her development.

“It's always great to be selected by England. It shows that your hard work is paying off so it's really, really nice. I love going up and spending time with all the girls from England,” said Kelly.

“Lots of the England connections have been developing for a while because we've been in an academy together for years.

“We always have such a great time and the training is obviously so amazing. It gets you so fit over summer, so that's really good, and I've always wanted to play in the Under-21 World Youth Cup.

“I was born in 2004 so that makes me the oldest age eligible and when I realised I was like, ‘Oh my god that is what I have wanted to do since I was about 15.’”

