Fry eyeing more Olympic bling after securing dressage qualification at Paris 2024

Team GB

Charlotte Fry is eyeing more Olympic medals after securing dressage qualification

Charlotte Fry has her eyes on more Olympic bling after helping Great Britain qualify to the dressage team final in third place.

Fry was part of the team that won bronze three years ago in Tokyo and joined forces with Carl Hester and Becky Moody to underline their podium potential over two days of qualifying.

All three also progressed to the individual final at the Château de Versailles.

Riding Glamourdale, Fry, 28, praised her horse for keeping cool, even in blistering sunshine on the outskirts of Paris.

"I think medals are always in your thoughts but my main priority is that we do what we can," she said.

"Whatever happens, we are at the Olympics, we have got this far. I just want to enjoy my rides.

"I had a great ride, a great feeling, and he just loved it. You can see that by his face at the end, when everyone is cheering for him. He just loved every second of it and was taking it all in."

Fry admits it’s been a difficult few days for the British dressage team after six-time medallist Charlotte Dujardin was suspended on the eve of the Games, after a video emerged showing her repeatedly whipping a horse in training.

"It was definitely upsetting for all of us." she added.

"I think it has brought us closer together and we are really getting behind each other and very close as a team. We've showed that we can really bring it now in these last two days and we're looking forward to getting the medals decided now."

Fry is making her second appearance for Team GB in Paris and admits she always find the Games emotional, her mum, Laura, was part of the team in Barcelona 32 years ago but passed away in 2012.

"She in my thoughts a lot while I’m here, she’s still a huge inspiration and really drives me to be better every day," added Fry.

"She means everything, it’s not really something you can describe."