Fuelled for success – the UK locations which have won the most Paralympic medals this century

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Paralympics opening ceremony just around the corner, John West, the official protein partner of ParalympicsGB, has revealed the locations across the UK that are fuelling the country’s success.

Analysing data from each Paralympic Games since the turn of the century, John West has revealed the 10 regions which have seen the most Paralympic medals since 2000*.

The protein partner also identified each region’s “Paralympic capital” – the local hotspots which have enjoyed the most success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rank Region Medals “Paralympic capital” Medals 1 North West 148 Stockport 29 2 West Midlands 110 Cheddleton 17 3 Scotland 91 Glasgow 13 4 South East 87 Ascot 10 5 Greater London 83 Hammersmith 11 6 Wales 80 Cardiff 14 7 South West 73 Salisbury 10 8 East Midlands 72 Nottingham 28 9 East of England 64 Cambridge 9 10 Yorkshire & The Humber 59 Halifax 11

John West has installed billboards across the country in support for the ParalympicsGB team

The research has been conducted ahead of the opening ceremony as ParalympicsGB, fuelled by John West, looks to bring home more medals from Paris at this year’s games.

The North West sits in the top spot, thanks to incredible performances over recent games from para-athletes such as Dame Sarah Storey from Poynton, one of the most successful British Paralympian of all time, as well as Lora Fachie OBE, and Andrew Small MBE.

Current hopefuls from the area include wheelchair basketball players, Gregg Warburton from Leigh, and Laurie Williams from Altrincham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport in Greater Manchester was crowned the Paralympic capital of the North West with 29 medals, including Andrew Small MBE’s gold medal in the T33 100m in 2020, along with Stockport-born Ben Watson MBE’s two golds in the Time Trial C3 and Road Race C1-C3 in 2020.

Meanwhile, para-athletes from the West Midlands take silver, thanks to the many successes of Sir Lee Pearson CBE, Ellie Simmonds OBE, Claire Cashmore MBE, and many others.

This year’s athletes, who will be hoping to continue the region’s legacy, include para-swimmer Becky Redfern, from Droitwich in Worcestershire, para-athlete Karé Adenegan from Coventry and paracanoe athlete, Rob Oliver, from Birmingham.

Cheddleton was named the region’s Paralympic capital as a result of the 17 medals won by para-equestrian, Sir Lee Pearson CBE, which includes 14 golds!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a show of support for the ParalympicsGB team, John West has installed impressive billboards in the North West and West Midlands, as well as Greater London, demonstrating the impressive performance of this year’s athletes and encouraging the team to “Eat Strong, Go Strong” at the games.

Vikki Babb, marketing director at John West said: “With the start of the Paralympics Games only a few days away, we wanted to throw our support behind the team by celebrating the incredible successes that ParalympicsGB have already achieved!

“We’re incredibly proud to be the protein partner of ParalympicsGB, helping to fuel the team in their mission to bring home medals, and we can’t wait to celebrate the success of each and every athlete in Paris.”