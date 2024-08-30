Fuller delighted with team's world record performance in rowing heats

Ed Fuller - ParalympicsGB rowing | ParalympicsGB

Ed Fuller is hoping to back up his Tokyo gold with another in Paris

Exeter rower Ed Fuller hailed a perfect start to his first Paralympics as he broke the world record in the heats at Paris 2024.

The 21-year-old combined with Gierdre Rakauskaite, Frankie Allen, Josh O’Brien, and cox Erin Kennedy to break their own world record by nearly four seconds.

Despite their closest rivals USA and France doing battle in the second heat, it was a commanding way to start for a boat that has been unbeaten in 13 years and hopes to make it four Paralympic titles on the trot in Sunday’s final.

“We can’t ask for much more than that,” said Fuller, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with Team GB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

“We knew from the training leading into it that they were quite quick conditions, albeit not as quick as it had been earlier in the week.

“Everything came together, and I’m really pleased with how we performed in that race. It’s difficult knowing all of the top seeds are in the other heat.

“We didn’t know quite how we’d done because we were the first. It was really solid.”

Rakauskaite and Kennedy are the surviving members of the crew that won gold in Tokyo with Fuller making a successful debut at Vaires-sur-Marne.

“We now have three new Paralympians in the crew, and it’s really cool to be able to call yourself a Paralympian,” said the Devonian.

The GB rowing squad made a confident start on the opening day of racing.

PR2 double scullers Lauren Rowles and Gregg Stevenson joined the four in setting a new world best time as GB harbour medal hopes in all four events.

“It’s a credit to the hard work that everyone in this team has put in over the last 10 months,” said Fuller.

“There’s so much energy and momentum in the squad. We have the capability to go out and get four medals, as shown by the heats. We get our heads down now and focus on the job that we’re here to do, after that we can enjoy the full Paralympic experience.”

Aldi are proud Official Partners of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, supporting all athletes through to Paris 2024.