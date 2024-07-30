Fynn Sterritt and James Peters rose up the rankings on second day of sailing regatta

Getty Images

After a slow start, the sailors rose up the rankings to end 10th after at the halfway point.

Team GB sailor Fynn Sterritt hailed a much-improved showing on their second day on the water at Paris 2024.

Sterritt and 49er partner James Peters endured a difficult opening day in Marseille amidst temperamental conditions but bounced back with finishes of sixth, fifth, and fourth to rise up the rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair now sit 10th in the standings ahead at the halfway stage and are pleased that their performances translated into results on the Mediterranean coast.

“We are feeling good after Sunday,” said Kingussie sailor Sterritt.

“Obviously the scores looked a bit tricky but we felt like we were doing a lot of things well and then it felt like more of a lap went our way.

“We were executing on our plan really, really well and dominating the starting areas we needed to and it felt like everything we were sort of doing on Sunday paid off for this so happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sailing programme has had a difficult start at Paris 2024, with light winds making competition difficult in Marseille.

Loading....

Sterritt and Peters were left frustrated by both the delays and their opening few races, which saw three finishes outside of the top 10, but Peters is confident the British pair can still challenge the medals later on in the week.

“We have gone really well in that slightly more breeze especially if it flips through the gap, we have had some really strong days in that,” said Peters.

“We were sailing well on Sunday, things didn’t fall our way, sailed well again today, things did start to fall our way a bit and I think the momentum is sort of there for us now and we are building up through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have just got to keep doing what we are doing and so much can change. I know those guys at the top currently look very strong, don't they, but it can all kick and it can all go wrong very quick so we have got to be there putting pressure on.

“They’re seeing top teams like us are starting to come through and they will be looking at us over their shoulders so I am just going to keep applying that pressure and keep doing what we are doing.”