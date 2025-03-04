Gabby Marshall hopes Birmingham Panthers can inspire next generation

Gabby Marshall captains a Panthers side that are one of two new franchises in the revamped Netball Super League | Ben Lumley

Birmingham Panthers captain Gabby Marshall hopes her new side can help inspire the next generation of netballers in the West Midlands.

Panthers are one of two new franchises in the revamped Netball Super League, which will see the first season of its 10-year plan towards professionalisation get underway on 14 March.

Marshall will take her side to face NIC Leeds Rhinos on the road in the opening round before welcoming Manchester Thunder to the BP Pulse Live Arena on 21 March for the franchise’s inaugural home fixture.

With matches also pencilled in at the Utilita Arena, as well as the Coventry Skydome and Worcester Arena, Marshall wants her team’s performances to create excitement amongst local netball fans.

“It's really exciting for Birmingham Panthers,” she said. “It will be huge and we want to sell as many tickets as possible and get that crowd packed out.

Hopefully we can take care of the rest on court and put out a great performance.

“It's fantastic to have a team in Birmingham that girls in the Midlands can strive to be part of.

“I know we've got some fantastic clubs in the Midlands and there are some great coaches in the Midlands driving that talent.

“It's exciting for them to have a Super League team based in Birmingham and across those areas to give girls something to aspire towards.

“It's important as role models for those younger girls because if they can't see something, they don't think they can achieve it and can't take those steps to become Super League players.”

Marshall’s own netball journey started in the Manchester Thunder pathway, before the mid-courter almost quit the sport following a rotten run of injuries that included simultaneous surgery on both ankles.

However, the past two seasons at Severn Stars saw Marshall’s career turn around under the tutelage of head coach Jo Trip.

Trip’s work at the Worcester-based franchise saw her recruited as Panthers’ first head coach and the Kiwi was quick to make Marshall one of her key recruits for her new side alongside fellow former Stars Sigi Burger, Jess Shaw, Jasmine Brown and Ruth Hughes.

“We’ve kept a core group of players that have played together in previous seasons but added a whole new element of some exciting additions to the squad,” said Marshall.

“I think we have got a fantastic group. We have so much fun training together. It’s a fantastic team to be part of and I think that translates to our performances on the court too.

“We spend a lot of time with each other so the girls that you see performing on court each week, we want each other to do well, we all support and want each other to thrive on court and off court.

“Hopefully that translates to a family feel but also an exciting brand of netball to watch as a spectator.”

The new-look Super League has come with a number of changes, with the number of teams reduced from 10 to eight and squads slimmed from 12 to 10.

A new Super Shot has also been introduced, giving the teams the chance to score two goals for long-range shots, and Marshall is confident her Panthers side will hit the ground running in the new era.

She added: “It’s an always an honour to be contracted within the Super League, I grew up as a four-year-old dreaming of playing netball and going along to my sisters’ sessions and watching on the sidelines, going to matches and supporting the team as a young girl.

“Any time I have been offered an opportunity to play in the Super League is an honour and something I don’t taken for granted.

“It’s an exciting time for the Super League with the new-look teams, new-look rules with the Super Shot as well.

“Stepping into this new era of the Super League is fantastic to be a part of and Birmingham Panthers are going to thrive in the Super League this year.”

The Netball Super Cup takes place on 8 March, before the regular rounds begin on 14 March. For tickets go to the NSL website.