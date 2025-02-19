Gary McAllister: Liverpool tipped to beat Villa 1-0 tonight, Leeds will win the Championship, Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool

Exclusive interview with Gary McAllister: Leeds will win the Championship this season, A change of scenery might be good for Patrick Bamford, Not a great deal of change is needed at Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Bigger and better teams than Villa left in the Champions League, Liverpool tipped to beat Villa 1-0 tonight, Coventry to beat Preston 1-0 Saturday, Liverpool & Man City to draw 2-2 Sunday and Leeds to beat Sheffield United 2-0 Monday.

Speaking exclusively to OLBG.com, British football legend Gary McAllister says he’s been impressed with Leeds United and thinks they’ll win the Championship this season, but a change of scenery might be good for Patrick Bamford.

The former Liverpool midfielder says, ‘not a great deal of change is needed at Liverpool’, but if a player does become available that can make Liverpool better, they should be chasing that player.

He says, Unai Emery has done a fantastic job since arriving at Villa and that whilst Villa are dangerous at Villa Park, he’d still tip Liverpool to win 1-0 and Mohamed Salah to score in tonights match up (Wednesday 19th).

He goes on to say, if one of the three (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah) might leave Liverpool, ‘you'd probably point towards Trent being the one’.

McAllister has also tipped Liverpool and Man City to draw 2-2 on the weekend (23rd); Coventry to beat Preston 1-0 on the weekend (22nd) and Leeds to beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Monday (24th).

The former Aston Villa Assistant Manager says Villa have good players but there's ‘bigger and better opponents’ than Villa left in the Champions League.

Q: Liverpool are currently 13/2 to win the league, League Cup and Champions League treble. Which of those do you think they’ll win?

GM: “I've spent quite a bit of time over at Anfield this season and amongst everybody that supports the club I don't think many people are talking about doubles or trebles.

“It's a very humble club, and I know that having played there, my feeling is they are listening to the manager and listening to the players speak after the game.

“Every game seems to be massive, but when they speak after it, they're not looking too far ahead.

“I don't think anybody's talked about doubles or trebles, I know it's an old cliche, but they are taking each game as it comes.

“I felt that it was a surprising loss maybe 10 days ago when Liverpool played Plymouth.

“They came in for a little bit of criticism about Arne Slot and the team that he picked, but I felt Arne picked a team capable of beating a team at the bottom of the Championship, so barring that, the season's been outstanding.

“The semi-final success against Spurs makes for a great final against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

“Liverpool are flying in the league, even at the weekend where they didn't feel as if they'd played as well as they could’ve, they just did enough to beat Wolves.

“In the Champions League, they're flying, they've really blasted their way right through that campaign and sat beautifully at the top of that league and are just waiting for the draw.

“Liverpool are just basically listening to the captain, the senior players and the manager, they are taking each game as it comes”.

Q: What are your thoughts on the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation and what would your reaction be if he left on a free transfer?

GM: “First and foremost, I'm a massive fan of Trent Alexander-Arnold, he's a fantastic player.

“There's not many players capable of hitting the passes that Trent's capable of.

“In the games this season, he's hit some wonderful passes and had some wonderful assists.

“There's obviously the big three, the captain Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah (who's been amazing) and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are all out of contract.

“The club have been dealing with it and we've no idea what's happening behind the scenes.

“If you were saying that one of the three or two of the three might leave, you'd probably point towards Trent being the one.

“Conor Bradley's a very talented young right back, so the club are well covered in that position.

“I don't see the three players that are out of contract at the end of the season affecting the season.

“On a few occasions, they might have been distracted, but in general my feeling is that all three players have been outstanding for the club this season”.

Q: Of those three players (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah), which player would be the toughest to replace if they left?

GM: “Replacing any of those three would be very difficult.

“The goals of Mo Salah and the consistency of the captain Virgil van Dijk this season has been outstanding.

“I think it would be difficult to replace any of the three”.

Q: Where do you think Liverpool need to strengthen in the summer? Are there any players in particular you would be looking at?

GM: “Liverpool should always be in the market when anybody that can make them better becomes available.

“That goes for every department of the team. In the back line, into the middle of the park and at the front, if somebody becomes available who can make them better, Liverpool should be in there chasing after that player.

“You only need to look at what's happened at the start of this season - the players Jurgen Klopp left Arne Slot, he didn't rush to bring anybody in, in fact, he's only brought in a couple of players.

“There's not a great deal of change needed, but if a player does become available that can make Liverpool better, they should be chasing that player.

“Personally, I think they've been a wee bit short because of injury in the centre-back area.

“Like all clubs in elite football that play at the very top of the Champions League and their own domestic leagues, they need quality players, two quality players in each position.

“If they can add firepower, somebody to help Mo Salah's goal scoring; more goals coming from the midfield is another place they could look to strengthen and right across the back line.

“Anybody who becomes available that can make Liverpool better they should be looking at”.

Q: Liverpool play Aston Villa on Wednesday night (19th) - what are your thoughts and score predictions for the game?

GM: “I think Unai Emery's done a fantastic job since arriving.

“Obviously, I was at Villa with Stephen and he's just got a wee bit unlucky at times, but Unai Emery's done really well and I think he brought in Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford from Manchester United to give him a sort of new lease of life, so to speak.

“Villa are dangerous and at Villa Park, they're very good, going forward they’re very exciting.

“They've got a lot of talented players, (I know that because I've worked with them personally), so I think it's a tough game going to Villa Park.

“Liverpool going there, I think the thing for me is Mo Salah's in some serious form, assisting and scoring.

“My feeling is Liverpool are capable of going there and keeping Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Marco Asensio or whoever plays up the pitch quiet.

“You've got Youri Tielemans and John McGinn coming from the middle of the park and Morgan Rogers as well.

“Villa are very capable and I like watching them, I've got to say, but I think Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk at the back and Alisson in good form again, I think Liverpool are capable of keeping a clean sheet and Mo Salah to score.

“Would be a good bet for me, so a 1-0, Salah”.

Q: Liverpool face Man City on Sunday afternoon (23rd) - what are your thoughts and score predictions for the game?

GM: “I've got to say that this is a real tough run of games for Liverpool at the moment, they’ve got Aston Villa and then Man City and then they've got Newcastle, so there's some real tough games.

“I've been really impressed with Omar Marmoush, who Man City have signed, he looks fresh off a hat-trick at the weekend against Newcastle.

“He looks very exciting and he'll add goals to Erling Haaland.

“I think everybody's sort of, not necessarily criticising Haaland, but saying he's not been the same player this season, but he's still scored 19, 20 goals.

“Liverpool have to keep them quiet, Phil Foden is starting to get back to the form that he showed last season.

“I think there'll be goals in that game.

“I can see Manchester City scoring because after a tough little period they looked nice and fresh at the weekend and with the new signings that they've made it’s given them a little lift so I think I can see both teams scoring.

“I think there'll be goals in that game, with all the forward-thinking players that are on the pitch, it can only be goals.

“I'm going to go for a 2-2 draw. I think that could be a really exciting game”.

Q: Coventry City have been flying in the Championship under Frank Lampard - can they make the playoffs and get promoted?

GM: “Frank has started really well. I think they were in a decent position when he got there and I was really surprised to see Mark Robins go.

“Coventry do tend to finish the season well, they come with late runs to get themselves up into the playoffs.

“I think at the top of the league, it's looking as if the top two are pulling away and then it's a bit of a bun fight for the next four slots.

“I've got a soft spot for Coventry City obviously, they were very good, a smashing family club.

“Frank has got them playing but I thought they played some good stuff under Mark Robins as well.

“My feeling is they think Coventry will just jump into the playoff slots”.

Q: How highly do you rate Frank Lampard? If he takes Coventry into the playoffs and up - is he in with a shout of being the best mid-season managerial appointment ever?

GM: “Frank’s had his ups and downs and he's persevered and he's kept at it and it's nice to see somebody, an ex-player, a very high profile, wonderful player, who quite simply must love the game doing well.

“He's had his knock at tough times in some of his managerial slots, but very keen to rub himself, dust himself down and get back involved.

“I tip my hat to Frank for keeping going.

“He's at a good club with good people, so it would be a fantastic turnaround.

“I think there's been some decent work done by the club and the previous manager and Frank went in and just gave it a nice little bit of a lift and hopefully that can push them up”.

Q: Coventry City face Preston North End on Saturday (22nd) - what are your thoughts and score predictions for the game?

GM: “Well I'm always a bit biased here, I've not watched a great deal of Preston, I know their form has been a wee bit better recently, but I'd fancy Coventry City to win. Coventry to win 1-0, that'll do me”.

Q: Leeds are also flying this season - will they get automatic promotion?

GM: “Yes, I think they will.

“I've been impressed with Leeds United this season.

“I think the squad's pretty deep and I think that's a big advantage, even last night when they've got Joe Rothwell on the bench, Wilfried Gnonto on the bench, Largie Ramazani on the bench and Pascal Struijk coming on, I think Daniel Farke has got that ability to change things in games that are really tight.

“The game was really tight and they were looking as if they were going to go away with no points, but just a couple of fantastic decisions to put Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell on and they were involved.

“Both of them were involved in both goals, assisting and scoring.

“I think Leeds are strong and at Elland Road, I don't know if you've seen any of the game last night, the place erupted when they got themselves in front, it was proper chaos, which was good to see.

“My feeling is Leeds will be champions, I think they've got enough, I think they're the best team in the league.

“I'm not underestimating what Chris Wilder is doing over at Bramall Lane at Sheffield United.

“My feeling is those two will go up. I think the top two are starting to pull away a little bit, but my feeling is Leeds United will be favourites to be champions, but again, next Monday night, it's at Bramall Lane.

“That's going to be a cracker. A battle of the top two”.

Q: Who will go up with Leeds - you're going to say Sheffield United?

GM: “Yes, I think Chris Wilder has got a fantastic record in that division.

“He's an expert at getting teams in, especially Sheffield United as well.

“Yes, my feeling is Chris has got enough knowledge to get Sheffield United up.

“So again, I don't know what the prices are for Sheffield United, but my feeling is the top two are destined to go up”.

Q: Patrick Bamford hasn’t started a game all season or scored a goal - does he still have a future at the club?

GM: “He's had a real horrible run of injury problems at his time at Elland Road, but whenever he gets a run of games, he is very capable of scoring.

“It might even be good for Patrick to make a little change of scenery as well.

“It's been really tough for him. I would say he's well respected and the fans really like him because they know if he gets a consistent run of just staying away from injury, he's capable of scoring.

“Daniel James is coming in with goals, Joel Piroe has got some goals, so there are goal scorers in the Leeds United team, but I think come the point where Leeds know that they're looking as if they might get up into the top league, that's an area where the jump in the levels goes, it's a big jump to go from scoring in the Championship, to be scoring in the Premier League.

“So that's an area where Leeds will need to be strengthening”.

Q: Leeds made a big profit on player sales in the summer and didn’t spend any money in January - which players should they target in the summer if they do go up?

GM: “When it comes to goal scorers, even the teams in the Champions League, and right across world football, there's a scarcity of players who can score regularly. Teams are always on the hunt for someone who is a proven goal scorer at the top level.

“It's a difficult market that, to pull somebody out, I'm sure the recruitment team at Elland Road will be scouring the whole world to find somebody and come up with a name.

“It's a tough prospect to try and find a goalscorer, especially when you're a team that's just coming up.

“Anybody that knows the size of Leeds United, there's a big lure there, It's a big city club, one city club.

“I spent a wonderful six years at Leeds, It's a great club, so anybody that comes in they'll get the full backing of a great support”.

Q: Leeds United have a local derby against Sheffield United on Monday (24th) - what are your thoughts and score predictions for the game?

GM: “If you were cynical, you would look at that game and if you said to both managers prior to the game, would you take a draw? They wouldn’t own up to saying it, but they probably would. So a draw would be suitable for both clubs just to pull another point away from the rest.

“My feeling is, I played in that game and there's no love lost even though both clubs are going really well.

“Bramall Lane, like Elland Road, is slightly smaller in numbers but it's a place that rocks, especially when Leeds United come to town.

“So the atmosphere will be brilliant inside Bramall Lane but I think Leeds can go there and win.

“My loyalties go with the club that I captained and I fancy Leeds to go there and score.

“My feeling is they'll keep a clean sheet, they'll allow Sheffield United the ball and catch them on the break, on the turnover. I think Leeds can win that 2-0”.

Q: How far can Aston Villa go in the Champions League?

GM: ”Well, they've done amazing to get there, it will be tough, but I think they can get through the next one and then it's the luck of the draw.

“It's tough, but Villa are capable.

“They've got good players, they've got players that have played in Europe, but going deep into the tournament there's some bigger and better opponents I'm afraid”.

Q: Aston Villa are best priced 40/1 to win the Champion League on OLBG.com - is there any value in that?

“If you're a Villa fan it might be worth a little splash but I think Unai Emery has been brought in to make Villa competitive.

“It's a club that has won the European Cup so they do have history, but I think it's a big club in the second biggest city.

“The owners and the manager are very keen to make Aston Villa a competitive team in the elite event.

“It can't be done overnight, it can't be done in a couple of seasons, it needs time to build a squad to really compete at elite level and the Champions League is the biggest tournament in the world”.

You can view the full interview by visiting: https://www.olbg.com/blogs/gary-mcallister