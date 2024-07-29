Sam Mellish via Team GB

GB’s rugby sevens squad raring to secure knockout spot after taking inspiration from fellow Olympians

Great Britain’s rugby sevens squad are hoping Serena Williams’ stardust rubs off on them as they bid to seal a knockout spot.

Sunday’s Group B double header saw GB beat Ireland 21-12 before going down 36-5 against Australia at the Stade de France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory over South Africa this afternoon (2pm) would seal a quarter-final spot and Ellie Kildunne is among those desperate to keep her maiden Games experience going having mingled with sporting royalty during her time in Paris so far.

“It has been absolutely fantastic seeing all the different athletes out here,” she said.

“We saw Serena Williams and got a picture with her, which was pretty special.

“We went to get a team picture at the (Olympic) rings and she was like an angel coming down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we look back on it, we’ll be able to say ‘we did that’ and it will feel almost like a dream.”

Lisa Thomson is the sole Scottish representative in the squad and she started the win over Ireland, who had prevailed in the previous four meetings between the nations.

Ireland led twice through Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe’s brace either side of Isla Norman-Bell’s try but second-half scores from Jasmine Joyce and captain Emma Uren turned the tide back in GB’s favour.

They initially carried that momentum into the clash with Australia as Heather Cowell crossed inside two minutes but the joy was short-lived as Maddison Levi took centre stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old added a hat-trick to her four tries against South Africa earlier in the day as the 2016 gold medallists ran in six scores in total.

GB’s Meg Jones said: “She (Levi) is class but bottom line is, we just didn’t execute what we needed to do.

“She’s got long legs, take them down. That's just on us.

“They are a good side, you leave half a gap and they’re going to capitalise. We’ll park it and go again.”

Jones and her sevens teammates were among the first to arrive in the athlete’s village and she has enjoyed getting to know her compatriots across other sports in the GB set-up – including one of Scotland’s finest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been amongst the boxers and the hockey lot, so have been getting to know them,” she said.

“I’ve spoken to Andy Murray, some boxers, Delicious (Orie) is in there, Patrick (Brown) as well. They are pretty cool guys.”