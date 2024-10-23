Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British shot put record holder and two-time world’s strongest man Geoff Capes, has died aged 75.

The three-time Olympian set the record for the furthest shot put throw by a British man with a distance of 21.68 in 1980.

In a statement, his family said: “The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October. Britain’s finest shot putter and twice world’s strongest man.”

Born in 1949 in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, Capes grew up as one of nine children and showed early promise in various sports. He joined the Holbeach Athletic Club and his athletic journey included stints in basketball, football, and sprinting, which helped build the foundation for his later success in the shot put.

Capes dominated British shot put for over a decade, winning seven AAA championships and three UK titles. He earned international recognition with gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 1974 and 1978, as well as multiple European indoor championships. He set a British record in 1980 with a throw of 21.68 meters, which remained unbroken until 2003.

Capes then competed in the World's Strongest Man contests throughout the 1980s, winning the title twice, in 1983 and 1985.