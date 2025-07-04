George backs Farrell as perfect call-up to Lions squad

Six Nations Rugby

England co-captain confident ‘born winner’ Farrell will shine Down Under

There is no better man to drive standards and inspire the Lions than Owen Farrell according to his long-time Saracens, England and Lions teammate Jamie George.

The hooker is set to co-captain England in Argentina but has been in touch with his good friend Farrell following his call-up to the Lions squad in Australia to replace another Saracens stalwart, Elliot Daly.

While the selection has sparked criticism in some quarters, the most withering coming from Wallaby legend David Campese, George believes that Andy Farrell has made the perfect decision in bringing his son onboard.

George said: “I think it’s a really smart selection from Andy. At this point in the tour, when things are getting more intense and more heightened, what better person to be in camp than Owen? He’s been on four tours now, he’s been there and done that.

“The influence that he has on any group he’s involved in is huge. I think that especially from a leadership point of view, he’s going to add a huge amount to the group as a whole. But I also think he’s got a lot to say on the field still, I’ve got no doubt that he is going to go out there and do that.

“(The negative reaction) infuriates me. I’ve never understood it and I never will. He deserves a significant amount more respect than he is getting.

“I understand that there are different circumstances around it but strip it back and look at what he’s achieved. The bloke’s a winner, a born winner and what are the Lions there to do? They are there to win a Test series.

“Is there a better man in the whole of Europe to go out there and do that? No. Owen is the right man to go out there and do that, whether he plays in the Test series or not. I genuinely have no idea if he’s going to play but at the same time, he’s going to be hugely influential both on and off the field.”

Farrell’s call-up comes off the back a difficult season at Racing 92, where injury restricted his appearances before a return to Saracens was orchestrated at the end of the campaign.

Even with that backdrop, George believes that England’s record points scorer is a much more relaxed player than the one who stepped away from the international game in the wake of the 2023 World Cup during which he came under huge fire, including from England supporters.

Asked whether George thought the latest negative response to Farrell might mean that this Lions call-up is a one-off return to international rugby, the 34-year-old admitted it might be.

He replied: “Probably, if I’m honest. What I know is that Owen has worked incredibly hard off the field to be in a brilliant head space, he’s in a great head space.

“He’s so clear, having conversations with him way before this, midway through the season with Racing when coming back to Sarries was off the cards, you could hear it in his voice, the way that he speaks. It’s like he’s taken a massive deep breath and a huge weight off his shoulders.

“As a mate I love seeing that and hearing that. He’s been able to go out and get perspective on all of it.”

The call-up means that George Ford is almost certain to end his career without a Lions selection – going down as arguably the greatest player never to play for the famous touring team.

George certainly believes that he belongs right up towards the top of that list, highlighting just how special Ford was behind the scenes during the Six Nations earlier this year.

He said: “As everyone was doing every day, picking their Lions squad in the lead-up to the announcement, George was in my Test series every time.

“I was biased because I’ve watched him train the house down. You’ve never seen a training performance like it than George during the Six Nations. It was just ridiculous, he was tearing the starting team to shreds individually and he was ready for it.

“I was hugely disappointed for him not to be able to do that and get that experience because I’ve been lucky enough to experience it. So he’s got to be right up there in the conversation (of best players not to play for the Lions) because he is a world class operator who deserves a lot of accolades and I’m hoping he gets that this weekend.”

