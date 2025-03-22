Boxing icon George Foreman has died. | AFP via Getty Images

Known as Big George in the ring, the American is famous for becoming the sport’s oldest ever world champion

Two-time heavyweight champion and boxing great George Foreman has died at the age of 76.

Foreman, who is regarded as one of the best heavyweight fighters to ever step into the ring, was announced dead by his family in an emotional post on his Instagram account.

The post reads: “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather.A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world.

“He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

The life and times of George Foreman

Foreman was an intimidating, thunderous puncher, who was known for being the founder of the George Foreman Grill. He rose to stardom as a boxer when he won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Mexico back in 1968.

Forman turned professional a year later and established himself as one of the most formidable knockout artists the heavyweight division has ever seen with 40 straight victories and 38 knockouts including wins against iconic names such as Ken Norton, Joe Fraizer and Jose Roman.

He lost the first fight of his professional career against fellow boxing legend Muhammed Ali in a fight which was dubbed The Rumble in the Jungle and one which remains one of the most watched fights in the sports history.

Foreman retired from boxing three years later in 1977 after a defeat to Jimmy Young despite winning six of his seven fights after the loss to Ali.

However, more exactly a decade later in 1987, he came out of retirement at 38 and began one of sport’s most miraculous journeys back to the top by winning his next 24 fights to earn himself a shot at the world title against the great Evander Holyfield. Foreman lost the bout by decision in 1991 and again missed out on the world title to Tommy Morrison two years later.

But he remained undeterred in his mission and secured the world title in 1994 with a victory against Michael Moorer at 45 years of age. He remained world champion for a further three years before retiring after a defeat to Shannon Briggs in 1997.

Is the cause of death known?

A statement from George Foreman’s family says that the boxer died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by loved ones. The exact cause of his death is not yet known.

Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh posted on X:"Sad news for me and the boxing world. "The last boxing pillar for an unforgettable era has passed away today... May his soul rest in peace, Big George Foreman!"

NBA hero Magic Johnson posted: “Johnson says he was sad to hear of the death of one of his "boxing heroes", adding that he attended many of Foreman's fights throughout his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man", Johnson says.

The former NBA player says he bought "one of the first" George Foreman grills, referring to him as an "amazing businessman".

Speaking on CBS Sports, fellow NBA icon Charles Barkley added that he got to know Foreman and always "picked his brain about trying to be an entrepreneur when your career is over."

"He was obviously one of the greatest boxers ever, but just a gentle man, he was a pastor - and it just hurts man, plain and simple. I’m shook up right now, that caught me so off guard.”