George Loffhagen left frustated after Wimbledon exit

George Loffhagen was left frustrated at not being able to bring his best tennis to Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old from Ealing made a dream start against Pedro Martinez, taking the first set 6-2 but was ultimately unable to take victory with the world No.52, eventually going down 2-6 6-2 6-4 6-2 in the first round encounter.

It left him with a disappointed taste in his mouth afterwards, with the Londoner ruing a potential missed opportunity.

“I thought I played a good first set. I thought I served very well,” he reflected. “Then I definitely felt the next three sets didn't serve as well and didn't feel too confident from the back of the court. I feel like I could have played better today.”

Loffhagen was returning to the Wimbledon singles main draw for the first time since 2023, when he made his debut, and the world No.293 admitted the magnitude of the occasion got to him.

“I definitely feel there's probably more pressure,” he said. “You feel more pressure because of the event. I sort of just didn't feel too great playing or the feelings on the racquet. I was struggling a bit with my tennis.”

Despite defeat, Loffhagen took plenty of solace from a strong year on court that has seen him reach his career-high rank and break the world top 300 for the first time.

The 24-year-old impressively reached the third round of the Eastbourne Open, where he beat compatriot Billy Harris before narrowly losing to American Riley Opelka.

“I've done some good work on the practice court, changed a couple of things on my serve,” he added.“I feel like it's just feeling like I'm improving day-to-day. Obviously, you get confidence with wins in matches and stuff this year.

“I think also just staying fit is a big thing. I feel I've struggled with injuries a bit the last couple of years.“I feel like that's helped me be on court more, so I've been able to then feel like I'm improving more.”

