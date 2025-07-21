Georgia Stanway issues warning to 'fake fans' ahead of Euro 2025 semifinal

IMAGO/Eibner via Reuters Connect

Georgia Stanway issued a stark warning to 'fake fans' following the vile racist online media abuse targeted at England teammate Jess Carter at Euro 2025. The midfielder, 26, noted that anyone engaging in harmful and racist abuse of players should not be considered a fan of the game, as the footballing community has banded together in support for Carter over the past 24 hours.

It comes on the eve of a semi-final against Italy for the Lionesses, with Sarina Wiegman's squad looking to book their spot in a third successive major final with victory in Geneva. Stanway admitted that the incident has created a newfound vulnerability in the England squad ahead of the game, with the entire team united in their beliefs and support of each other.

"It's brought us together as a team," she said. "The most important thing is that Jess has the power to speak out and it's not on her own, she has the whole power of the Lionesses, the staff and the FA. That's the beauty of football, that if we want to make change we can do it as a collective and as a collective we are way more powerful.

"The people who are doing and saying these things do not deserve to be called fans. We know that we're pulling that shirt on for the actual fans who are here to enjoy the game and I say that with power because I really deserve it."

Stanway further defended England's decision to not take the knee in their remaining Euro 2025 matches. Taking the knee has become a statement against racism in the sporting world in the last few years, but following the recent abuse against Carter, England have announced that they will not make the gesture in their semi-final against Italy on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the head of football's international anti-discrimination body, Fare, questioned the decision but Stanway held strong in their choice, instead noting that England are likely to create more conversation surrounding the topic by standing.

"We felt like the knee was a bit repetitive and it isn't doing what we wanted it to do," she added. "Our decision is now to stand and that will hopefully bring up more conversation and more change and get the topic moving."

The Lionesses will make a united front as they take to the Stade de Genève tomorrow evening, with a place in the final at Euro 2025 on the cards. Stanway has started every match for Wiegman's side this tournament, netting twice on their journey to the semi-final.

And although the Lionesses have won seven of their last 10 games in all competitions against Italy, Stanway was quick to note the stark difference in playing a friendly compared to knock-out football, with victory or nothing on the line. "Tournament is completely different," she said. "You turn up to a tournament and it is 90 minutes of football, you might not even be the better team but it is who puts the ball in the back of the net."