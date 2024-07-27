Georgie Brayshaw enjoys dream Olympic debut in Paris

Georgie Brayshaw of Team GB - (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Georgie Brayshaw enjoyed a dream first day at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Georgie Brayshaw couldn’t have scripted a better start to her first Olympics. The Leeds rower stroked Team GB to a commanding heat win in the women’s quadruple sculls.

The crew consisting of Brayshaw, Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, and Lauren Henry have arrived in Paris as reigning world and European champions and delivered a performance worthy of those titles at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s good to get the nerves out of the way,” said the 30-year-old. “The first race, I find, is always the most nerve-wracking to figure out how the field has moved on. Now it’s just building on that for the final.”

Rowers were wary of rough conditions at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in the east of the capital, but they were greeted only by persistent drizzle, far lighter than the rain that blighted Friday night’s Opening Ceremony. GB led Switzerland by half a second through the first 500 metres and smoothly extended clear of the field, crossing the finish line in first position by a clear-water margin from Germany.

“It’s just remembering that it’s the same 2km as everywhere else I’ve ever rowed,” said Brayshaw. “You block out everything else that’s happening, it’s the Olympics, it’s amazing and it’s so special but that doesn’t matter when I’m racing.

“I can think about that later, it’s the same people I’ve raced with for the past three years, the same race, the same water. Just keep it simple, keep it the same, keep it familiar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine's Hannah Scott (second right) helping Team GB to women's quadruple sculls heat success alongside, from left, Georgina Brayshaw, Lola Anderson and Lauren Henry on Saturday and book an Olympic Games final spot. (Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP)

Brayshaw and team’s main rivals will be the Netherlands, who won the first of two heats by a margin of nearly three seconds from Ukraine. The two crews won gold and silver at the 2023 World Championships and will be set for a grandstand battle on Wednesday - not that Anderson is buying into the hype.

“I think we try to block out all of that noise,” said the 26-year-old. “We have had seasons before where we’ve come in as underdogs and we’ve had great results and then come in as favourites and haven’t quite come out on top.

“It doesn’t make any difference to us; we just try to respond to whatever the crews are doing on the day and move with them.”

All three British boats in action on the opening morning sealed safe passage. The British men’s quad emulated the women and got the top two finish they needed to seal automatic progression to Wednesday’s A final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Thomas, Matt Haywood, Callum Dixon, and Tom Barras finished second behind the Netherlands. The women’s double of Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, who gave birth to a son last year, and Rebecca Wilde also finished second in their heat to go through.

A number of highly fancied Team GB crews enter the fray on Sunday, including Helen Glover in the women’s four, the lightweight women’s double and the men’s pair.