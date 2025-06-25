Giles Hussey misses out on progressing to main draw of Wimbledon

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) : Qualifiers at Eastbourne's Rothesay International

Hussey was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-5 by August Holmgren in an absorbing two-hour battle in Roehampton to end his hopes of reaching the main draw of Wimbledon.

Giles Hussey was thrilled to be able to live out a lifetime’s dream despite defeat in the first round of Wimbledon qualifying. Hussey was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-5 by August Holmgren in an absorbing two-hour battle in Roehampton to end his hopes of reaching the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time.

But the Swindon native resolved to take the positives from his narrow defeat after a strong showing in his maiden Wimbledon match. “I am a little disappointed to walk away losing that, but I am pretty proud of the way I competed, but some days it’s just not meant to be,” he said.

“It was an awesome experience. I had a bunch of friends and family there. For people who aren’t huge tennis fans, the obvious first question is ‘Have you ever played Wimbledon?’, so it will be nice to now finally be able to say yes. I love playing at home, playing events like this where the crowds are bigger and they get behind the British players is awesome.

“After my match, I was thinking to myself it’s a shame I have to wait 364 days to do this again. I will do my best this year, but I definitely hope to be back. It’s a great experience to just be here and compete. This is my first time here, that in itself is a dream come true.”

Hussey looked to be in control of the contest, with the Brit a set and a break to the good in the second set before Holmgren broke twice in succession to flip the contest on its head. The Dane never looked back from there but was made to fight all the way by Hussey, who was pleased with how he played.

“I put myself in a good position and was feeling pretty good but he raised his level pretty well and served a lot better,” he reflected. “The third set was back and forth and could have gone either way. I came into the event coming through pre-qualifying. I had a few wins under my belt leading into the first round of qualifying and I believed I could make a run, so it’s a little disappointing to not.

“But it has been a great grass-court season for me, I have had a few of my career-best wins in the Challenger events leading up to this. I can definitely take confidence from the last few weeks as a whole. It shows what I am doing with my team is the right stuff and I am trending in the right direction.”

