Gimson hopes wedding bells will drown out Olympic disappointment

John Gimson is set to get married this summer to on and off the water partner Anna Burnet

Sailor John Gimson hopes the sound of wedding bells can drown out the devastation of being disqualified at the Olympics.

Gimson and Anna Burnet, partners on and off the water set to marry next month, were in bronze medal position and poised to strike for a podium finish heading into the crucial double-points medal race.

But an early error left them illegally over the starting line when the race began and they were duly disqualified, shredding their hopes of a medal in the mixed multihull event at Marseille Marina.

They picked up the maximum 22 points available in the medal race and sank to fourth.

“It is very, very brutal,” said Gimson.

“It is probably the most brutal way to lose. I felt so in control of myself going into that start and what the plan was, where the other boats were.

“I made one mistake, and it has cost us an Olympic medal so you can imagine we're pretty broken."

Gimson and Burnet were overtaken by New Zealand's Erica Wilkinson and Erica Dawson.

Gold went to the Team GB pair’s training partners, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, with Argentina’s Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Boscow scooping silver.

Gimson and Burnet have won a medal at each and every World and European Championship regatta since they took Olympic silver in Tokyo, making the disappointment even more profound.

“In the moment it is devastating but we can just be proud of what we have done,” said Burnet.

“That’s sport, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, and it didn’t for us. But we sailed really well. We have to thank those who have got us here and the National Lottery, what a journey it has been.”

Gimson added: "We try not to judge ourselves on results. We judge ourselves on if we felt we gave it all, and how well we did the details for the week.

"I’m unbelievably proud of how we sailed this week. It’s been a really tough week in sailing terms, and we’ve chipped away every day and got ourselves in medal contention in the medal race."

"I’m so proud of our campaign. There’s no regrets, we gave it our all, and it is what it is."

Gimson and Burnet will marry next month with the former taking special responsibility for the wedding bar.

“There is no-one I would rather be here with on this whole journey,” said Burnet. “We are so, so lucky that we get to do this together.

“We’re riding these highs and lows together. There’s life and there’s sport and in this moment they feel a bit separate. Sport has been brutal, but life goes on and we get married in a month - life will be great.”

