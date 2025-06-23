Glasspool and Cash overcome with delight after success at Queen's

The HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club | Kate McShane/Getty Images for LTA

The all-British pairing defeated Michael Venus and Nikola Mektic in a three-set thriller 6-3 7-6(5) 10-6 to claim not only their fourth ATP Tour title but their first on grass.

By Mohamed Hamza at Queen's

British doubles stars Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash were overcome with delight after winning the LTA's HSBC Championships at Queen's.

Glasspool had actually lost to Mektic in the 2022 showpiece, with both individuals competing alongside different in partners in Harri Heliovaara and Mate Pavic respectively that day.

But while there were new faces in Cash and Venus for the contest in West Kensington, the feeling of winning a title remains just as sweet.

"It’s one of my favourite tournaments, if not my favourite, so to win was super special,” said Glasspool. "The last time I played in the final was actually against Mektic and I lost so it's nice to amend that.

"I don’t think they played their best, which is credit to them. They’re amazing players.

"It’s been a long week but we can relax now and enjoy it. We played our best tennis and that’s always a great feeling.

"We’re always confident in ourselves but to have the result to back up the confidence doesn’t always happen so it means a lot."

Cash added: "I feel absolutely amazing. Just to be out there on a court like that competing is amazing and to take home the title is a childhood dream of mine and I’m absolutely delighted.

"I don’t care who I beat if I’m honest but they’re a very tricky pair, very experienced and with a lot of titles between them so it definitely makes the win feel even better.

"It’s been great. We always look forward to weeks at home but this tournament truly puts extra effort into us Brits with extra tickets and credentials so I’d like to thank everyone who has made it possible. It makes it feel extra special to have our friends and family out there to support us."

