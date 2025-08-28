Gloucestershire's Zak O'Sullivan takes maiden sportscar victory in Japan

Zak, from Withington, near Cheltenham, and team-mate Rikuto Kobayashi took the flag around 15 seconds clear of the competition at the home of the Japanese Grand Prix, to mark both their and their CarGuy MKS Racing team’s first win in the series.

It marked an impressive milestone for the driver pairing, both 20, and their new team, which only joined the series this season and tasted victory in just its fifth race meeting.

The #7 Ferrari 296 GT3 lined up second on the grid after a strong qualifying performance and Zak took the start in oppressive 35°C heat, immediately putting pressure on polesitter Takuto Iguchi’s Subaru.

He tailed the lead machine before pitting for his routine stop on lap 19, handing the car over to Kobayashi.

With 15 laps remaining, Kobayashi caught and passed Hiroki Yoshimoto for the race lead and quickly established a commanding gap, which he extended all the way to the flag.

Zak said: “I really enjoyed that. It was a very hot race and I don’t think I’ve ever sweated so much in the car!

“I couldn’t quite get past Iguchi in the opening stint, so we pitted early and handed over to Rikuto, who did a super job. Once he got into the lead there was no looking back.

“We have been very fast all weekend, so a huge well done to the team. This entry only came together at the last minute and we missed most of pre-season testing, so to take victory so soon is a real achievement.”

Zak said the win was important to show his adaptability as a driver, as much of his career to date has been spent racing single-seaters.

“GT cars require a very different driving style to single-seaters and there’s not a huge amount of crossover, so I’m pleased I’ve been able to prove I can jump in any type of car and be quick,” added Zak.

Zak will next return to action in the Super GT series at Sugo over the weekend of September 20-21, shortly followed by the penultimate round of the Super Formula season at Fuji Speedway (October 11-12).

For more information on Zak, visit www.zakosullivan.com or follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/zak.osullivan.

