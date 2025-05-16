Goalkeeper of the Year praises teammates after winning award

Scunthorpe United's Ross Fitzsimons (left) was named Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year | Matt Bristow | www.mattbristow.n

Fitzsimons wrote his name in Iron folklore after keeping an incredible 27 clean sheets for the side, breaking a record that had stood for just over a century and ensuring the National League North outfit only conceded a division-low 30 goals.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Mohamed Hamza, Sportsbeat

Scunthorpe United keeper Ross Fitzsimons insists his teammates deserve the credit after he scooped the Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year award at the National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

Fitzsimons wrote his name in Iron folklore after keeping an incredible 27 clean sheets for the side, breaking a record that had stood for just over a century and ensuring the National League North outfit only conceded a division-low 30 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Notts County and Chesterfield shotstopper has proved a revelation between the sticks for the Iron but Fitzsimons insists his side's tag as the steeliest defence in the division was a combined effort from throughout the pitch.

“The defence were really good in front of me and when I was called upon, I did my job,” said the 30-year-old. “You want to be settled in front of your team and know what your players do and don’t do and it’s important to build that rapport and relationship.

“I feel we have done that over the past few years where we now know each other inside out.

“It’s nice to get the award and also break a record for the club that has not been touched for over 100 years and to now hold that record for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scunthorpe has been a great club for me and I feel at home here.”

The National Game Awards is a celebration of the non-League season - highlighting the community, fans, on-field, and off-field successes of the game outside of the Football League.

The ceremony is held annually by the Non-League Paper, the UK's number one selling football title and the best place for your non-league news, with this year’s edition hosted at Plough Lane – home of AFC Wimbledon.

Fitzsimons, who was a first-time winner at the bespoke awards this year, has set his sights on using his success as a stepping stone into the international arena and further up the domestic footballing pyramid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He revealed: “Winning the award and to be effectively named the best goalkeeper in non-league means everything to me.

“It has been really good. It's a great event and lads have won awards and gotten into the England C team off the back of that.

“It’s a massive stepping stone to taking your career one step further into the promised land of the EFL so it’s really important for me.”

The Non-League Paper is the UK’s number one selling football title, available every Sunday. For more information please visit www.thenonleaguefootballpaper.com