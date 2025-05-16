Golden boot winner can't think of a better accolade after back-to-back success

Ramsgate legend Joe Taylor (left) picked up the SK Kits Golden Boot award for the second successive year.jpg | Matt Bristow | www.mattbristow.n

Hometown hero Joe Taylor bagged 48 goals in all competitions, with 40 of them in the Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division to help Ramsgate romp to the title and further assert his reputation as one of the deadliest marksmen in Non-League.

Ramsgate legend Joe Taylor says he can't think of a higher accolade to win after clinching the SK Kits Golden Boot award for the second time in as many years at the National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

The Rams captain and record goalscorer admitted he was delighted to receive recognition for his exploits in front of the net for a second successive year.

Taylor said: “It’s the highest personal accolade I can win as someone playing Step 2/3/4 football.

“To do it in back-to-back seasons is something I’m not sure anyone has done before and to do it makes me really proud.

“The Non-League Paper has shown great support for me as someone who has played in the Isthmian Leagues for most of my career.

“There are so many good people here and it’s really nice to talk to them and be amongst it. It’s a great occasion and I get to sit down with something I’ve won.”

Taylor recently announced his departure from the Rams in search of a new challenge but he was quick to reveal that he would look back on his time at Southwood Stadium as amongst the best in his career.

He added: “Ramsgate gave me a call 2 years ago when I was playing in a higher league and they talked about their project of wanting to get promoted and made me captain.

“We’ve now just been promoted and I’m the club’s leading goal scorer in their history so it couldn’t have gone much better.

“I’m happy with how it’s went but it’s the right time to leave and I’m looking forward to a challenge.

“I have nothing but good things to say about the club and best of luck to them.

“I’m proud of what we achieved over the past two seasons. I’ll look back at that as maybe the best time of my career in non-league.”

