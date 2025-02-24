Golf Traditionalists vs Nomadic: As memberships decline and golf struggles to modernise, restrictive practices spark debate across the community

Golf Needs to Adapt to Survive

Golf, long celebrated for its inclusivity and spirit of fair play, is now at a crossroads. With many clubs tightening their policies to restrict non-members from obtaining official handicaps, the sport risks alienating a growing pool of casual and nomadic players who are essential for its survival.

As traditional club memberships decline and the game struggles to modernise, these restrictive practices are stirring debate across the golfing community.

For decades, the World Handicap System (WHS) promised a universal framework to make golf more accessible and equitable. Yet, these recent shifts threaten to undo that progress. By limiting access to handicaps—once a symbol of inclusivity that allowed players of all abilities to compete fairly—clubs are inadvertently driving away potential golfers who seek flexibility and affordability.

Traditionalists vs Nomadic: Traditional club golfers, often resistant to change, argue that limiting handicaps preserves the sanctity of the sport. However, modern and nomadic players, accustomed to flexible and tech-driven experiences, see this as another barrier to accessibility.

A Barrier to Growth: Recent studies highlight that nomadic golfers—those who enjoy pay-as-you-play models and community programs—represent a significant share of new participants. Restricting their ability to obtain handicaps could stifle this growth and drive them to alternatives to traditional courses such as simulators or Topgolf

This policy shift isn’t just about handicaps; it’s about the future of golf. Restricting access to handicaps reinforces the perception of golf as an exclusive, member-only pastime. This comes at a time when the sport is trying desperately to attract younger and more diverse players especially as a third (33%) of golf club members are over 60. If golf is to thrive in a world driven by flexibility and inclusivity, it needs to rethink how handicaps are managed.

Open systems that welcome all players, regardless of membership status, could breathe new life into the sport, making it accessible to everyone while preserving the competitive spirit that defines it.

The current model risks creating an elitist divide between club members and the rest of the golfing community. To remain relevant, golf must modernise and embrace the growing demand for pay-as-you-play, tech-enabled experiences and accessible frameworks that encourage participation at all levels.

Shon Alam, founder and CEO of PostConnectPlay, a new app for nomadic golfers looking to connect and play with other like-minded players, commented, “It’s an impossible task to create a system that satisfies everyone, but these decisions feel like a step backwards. Golf is trying to balance tradition with modernisation, yet this move risks alienating exactly the kind of players the sport needs to thrive in the future.”

As clubs impose barriers, platforms like PostConnectPlay are stepping in to fill the gap. By connecting players of all levels and offering flexible ways to play, PostConnectPlay reimagines golf as a game for everyone—not just the privileged few.The sport is at a tipping point. Will it double down on exclusivity or embrace a future where everyone has a shot at the green? Only time will tell.