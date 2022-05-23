An eye-catching number of contenders are set to compete at Colonial this week, in the latest event on the 2021/22 PGA Tour.

A strong field is set to compete for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial County Club in Texas later this week.

Last year’s event proved to a memorable moment for American golfer Jason Kokrak, as he followed up his CJ Cup win in October by holding off Jordan Spieth to take the honours.

Kokrak and Dallas native Spieth will both be back to compete alongside a whole host of eye-catching names in a 120-man field as they bid to claim the £1.2million prize money on offer for the winner.

Where does the event take place?

Originally named the Colonial National Invitation before being amended to the Charles Schwab Challenge, the event takes place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Opened in 1936, the par-70 course has a total distance of 7,209 yards and has previously hosted the US Open and the Players Championship.

The course record is set at 61 and is jointed held by seven PGA pros including Justin Leonard, Kevin Na and Lee Janzen.

The 72-hole record is held by Zach Johnson after he hit a 259 over the four rounds in 2010.

When does it get underway?

The event gets underway on Thursday 26th May and runs through to Sunday 30th May.

The 120-man field cut to the top 65 after the second round is completed on Friday.

Who is expected to challenge?

World number one Scottie Scheffler is the undoubted favourite to continue his remarkable year with another tournament win.

World No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler suffered a rare disappointment in 2022 as he missed the halfway cut in the season's second major. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

However, there are plenty of other contenders across a highly-talented field.

Jordan Spieth will fancy his chances to go one better than last year’s second placed finish and the likes of newly crowned PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland may also find conditions on the course to their liking over the four days.

Who are the main British hopes?

Tommy Fleetwood put an end to an underwhelming run of form as he battled his way to a fifth placed finish at the PGA Championship over the weekend.

A final round of 67 saw Fleetwood end the tournament on three under-par and he will hope to carry that form into the tournament as he looks to finally make an impact in the United States.

Justin Rose is another Brit that gained some much-needed momentum at Southern Hills over the weekend and he will fancy his chances of making an impact at Colonial.

Where will the event be broadcast?

Sky Sports will broadcast all four days of the event via their dedicated Golf channel.

Coverage of the first two days gets underway via the red button from 1.15pm before reverting to the main channel at 9pm.