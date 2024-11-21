Expert reveals common mistake that could damage golfers this winter

Liverpool John Moores University Professor, Graeme Close

One of Britain's leading sports performance experts has warned that abandoning the fairway over winter can have a disastrous impact on your game.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A distinguished expert in human physiology and sports nutrition at Liverpool John Moores University, Professor Graeme Close is also the head of nutrition for both the DP World Tour Golf and the European Ryder Cup Team.

He has revealed that your game will begin to suffer from just TWO weeks of not playing, or de-training as it is officially referred to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prolonged periods of detraining can potentially lead to a drop in power of up to 15% - as well as impacting coordination and accuracy.

Stromberg AW range

Graeme’s expert advice comes as trailblazing golf brand Stromberg unveils its Autumn/Winter collection - which allows golfers to attack the fairway whatever the weather may throw at them.

He explains: “Lack of practice can have profound effects on physical and cognitive performance in all sports, but golf in particular.

“The loss of strength, power, and coordination, combined with diminished mental focus, decision-making, and confidence, can significantly impact performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For golfers, a sport that relies heavily on both fine motor skills and mental clarity, the effects of de-training can be particularly pronounced, affecting swing mechanics, shot accuracy, and decision-making ability.

“All these factors demonstrate just how important it is to get out on the fairway, whatever the conditions. Thanks to the latest advancements in weathertech clothing - you can train at all times, even in the wildest weather the UK has to offer. There really is no excuse if you want to remain on top of your game.”

Graeme’s Guide To Winter Performance

Decreased power: De-training leads to a reduction in muscle mass and strength. Research suggests that muscular atrophy can start to occur within 2-3 weeks of inactivity. Over a period of 4-12 weeks, this can result in a significant loss of power, which is crucial for explosive movements in sports like golf. A reduction in muscular power can negatively affect driving distance and shot accuracy. Studies have shown that strength and power reductions can be as high as 10-15% over a few weeks of de-training.

Reduced Aerobic Capacity: Cardiovascular endurance decreases with de-training, typically showing a measurable decline within 2-4 weeks. For golfers, a decrease can still affect overall energy levels, mental stamina, and recovery during rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Precise Control: Golf requires fine motor skills and precise control over movements. De-training can lead to reduced neuromuscular coordination, affecting the ability to execute complex and repeatable motor patterns, such as a golf swing.

Loss of Technique: Over time, athletes may lose some of the technical proficiency they've developed. For golfers, this can result in inconsistent swings, poor ball striking, and a lack of precision in shot selection.

Cognitive and Psychological Effects: In addition to physical declines, de-training has cognitive and psychological impacts, which are particularly important in sports like golf, where mental performance is critical.

Decreased Focus and Concentration: Golf requires sustained concentration and mental clarity over extended periods. De-training may lead to decreased cognitive endurance, making it harder to maintain focus throughout a round. Reduced physical fitness also contributes to mental fatigue, which can impair decision-making and strategic thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest A/W gear includes the Kick Quilt Jacket, composed using Stromberg’s thermal stretch fabric with insulated quilted panels to keep you warm on or off the golf course, and the Tour Classic Waterproof Spiked Golf Shoes, featuring a stylish design with dynamic traction to provide on-course versatility.

The range is stocked exclusively in store and online at American Golf, the UK’s largest golfing retailer.