Mansell leading Farmfoods British Par 3 Championships Pro-Am

BRISTOLIAN Ashley Mansell is leading the pack in the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championships’ Pro-Am.

The competition, now in its 92nd year, is taking place this week between Wednesday and Thursday at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire.

Mansell finished the day seven under par on a testing Par-3 course. The second round takes place on Thursday, with a Celeb-Am tournament taking place on both Tuesday 5th and Friday 8th.

Following the day’s action, Mansell told business consultants Champions (UK) plc: “I played lovely. Hit some great wedge shots and I putted really well, which is the key to playing well at Nailcote Hall.

“You’ve got to hit in the middle of the greens, you’ve got to hole some putts. I lipped out on one of the holes nearly for a hole in one, which was bit of a shame, but nice to have a tap in too.

“This is totally different (to other tournaments), anything you're going to play is fiddly. Greens are tiny. You're playing off the mats, off the tees, but you kind of have to do that with the amount of wedge shots. But it's still another game of golf, though.”

The 35-year-old is enjoying a good run of form, having won the English PGA Championship back in July. An almost lifetime member of Clevedon Golf Club, Mansell first turned professional in March 2012 at the age of 21.

Speaking about playing at Nailcote for the first in qualifiers, he continued: “It’s lovely. It's a stunning little place for such a small acreage. It's amazing how you can fit nine holes in it.

“This gets you to play different wedge shots, high, low, try and spin it, try and not spin it. Take distance off shots, adapt to the wind. That's a big factor around here.

“You're trying to hit the middle the Greens most of the time.”

Spectators can watch the tournament live at Nailcote Hall Hotel, with tickets free of charge and parking at £10 per day.

The Celeb-Am sees renowned figures from the worlds of TV and sport come together for two days of golfing action, while the Pro-Am includes a plethora of professionals competing across nine holes twice for a $150,000 prize pool.

To find out more information about the event, visit https://britishpar3.com/ or call 08453 31 30 31 for tickets.