Rory McIlroy: Golfer apologises after he almost hits cameraman with a club

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy almost hit a cameraman with a golf club during the Memorial Tournament.

Rory McIlroy narrowly avoided an embarrassing situation during the 2024 Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday afternoon when he almost hit a cameraman with a thrown golf club.

The incident took place on the fifth hole of the course. McIlroy took a swing at his ball, only to misjudge the hit and send the ball rolling into the water behind the green. In his mild frustration, McIlroy cast his club behind him without looking, narrowly missing a cameraman on the scene.

McIlroy immediately apologised for his minor outburst, saying ‘’oh, sorry’. It is unclear if he will face any sort of punishment for this - it seems unlikely, though it could be a completely different story had his club inflicted an injury on the bystanding cameraman.

McIlroy’s performance at the Memorial Tournament was far below the standards he has become known for. He finished with a score of +2, putting him ten shots behind the winner of the competition Scottie Scheffler - who carded an eight under par from 72 holes.

Over the course of his illustrious career, McIlroy has won four major golf tournaments. His first came in 2011, when he won the US Open - he went on to win the PGA Tour the following year. After a year where he failed to win any major tournaments, the Northern Irishman made up for it in spades in 2014, winning both the Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

Since then, McIlroy has failed to win any majors, but has continued to enjoy PGA Tour wins as well as Ryder Cup success. He has been on the winning team in this particular tournament on five occasions, with Europe’s latest victory over the USA coming in 2023.

