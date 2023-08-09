Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Spain’s Jon Rahm have secured their places in the 2023 Ryder Cup following the European Points List. The four-time major winner, McIlroy, will be playing in his seventh consecutive Ryder Cup competition while this year will mark the third for Rahm.

McIlroy is currently leading the European Points List as he has finished no worse than a tie for ninth in his last seven competitions worldwide and he will hope to use his experience to win back the cup after it was regained by the United States team in Whistling Straits two years ago.

The 34-year-old golfer has four wins from his six Ryder Cup appearances and has featured in 24 matches since making his debut in 2010. He has won 12, halved four and lost 12 with a total points tally of 14.

On the other hand, the world number three Jon Rahm enjoyed a winning Ryder Cup debut in Paris, 2018, and in his eight matches has won four, lost three and halved one giving him a total points tally of 4.5. The Spaniard has so far produced a spectacular 2023 season, with the highlight most assuredly being winning his second major title at The Masters in April.