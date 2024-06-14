Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter filmed unloading x-rated rant at LIV Golf fan in Houston

Getty Images

Ian Poulter swore at a spectator at a LIV Golf event in Texas.

English golfer Ian Poulter has been filmed hurling an explosive rant at a spectator during a LIV Golf event in Texas last weekend. The 48-year-old was caught on camera swearing at a fan as he made his way off the green and onto the back of a golf buggy.

“Why don't you f*** off? You were f***ing piping up on the 18th tee, so f*** off,” Poulter says in the clip posted by X account @DBTTofficial, but it does not show what caused the European Ryder Cup stalwart to reach boiling point.

The footage comes from Sunday's final round of LIV Houston and reports claim Poulter took issue with one particular fan after being ‘persistently heckled’. The spectator attempted to diffuse the situation by asking the former world number five to ‘relax’ but that only seemed to agitate Poulter further.

"I suggest you shut the f*** up,” he continued before issuing a warning that the fan would be ‘out’ the next time he behaved in a similar manner, as Poulter was driven away on the buggy.

It had not been a straightforward trip for Poulter, whose luggage, including his clubs, was left behind at Heathrow Airport as he flew out to Houston for the LIV Golf event. The 48-year-old was informed via email ‘three hours’ into his flight, and he took to social media to air his frustrations.

“So disappointing. I checked in two hours 30 minutes before the flight. What could possibly be the excuse. Just received the email three hours into the flight. I wouldn’t have bothered flying if you’re not sending my golf clubs, can’t swing fresh air.”

