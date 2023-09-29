England’s Luke Donald is the captain of Team Europe in this year’s Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup is underway and some of the most talented golf players from around the world are all hoping to write their names into the history books this year.

The 44th edition of the historic tournament takes place at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome and Team Europe are hoping to bring back the trophy this year after a disappointing showing in the last tournament at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Traditionally speaking the team with home advantage has had the superior record in the Ryder Cup and if USA are to retain the crown they will have to secure their first away victory in 30 years.

This years’ tournament is the first to ever take place in Italy and some of the biggest stars in the sport are hoping to make their presence known in the Italian capital. But who is representing Team Europe and Team USA at this year’s Ryder Cup?

Here are all the main stars that you need to watch out for.

Who is representing Team Europe at the Ryder Cup?

Team Europe is captained by Englishman Luke Donald. He acts as a replacement for Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, who was sacked after he left the PGA and DP World Tours to join the Saudi owned LIV Golf tour.

Six players qualified automatically - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Robert MacIntyre (the top three from the European rankings) and Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick (the top three from the world rankings).

Donald was also able to pick six wildcards which were: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.

All Europeans playing on the LIV Golf tour were banned from participating in this event.

Who is representing Team USA at the Ryder Cup?

Former Masters champion Zach Johnson leads USA into the tournament in Rome.

The top six players in the world rankings - Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark - qualified automatically to join him at the Ryder Cup.