Tiger Woods is a fitness doubt for the Masters.

The Masters is one of the most iconic tournaments in professional golf and is the first of the four annual majors taking place in 2024. Over the years, the historic competition has been won by some of the biggest icons in the sport - including Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo and more recently five-time winner Tiger Woods - who is now just one win away from matching Jack Nicklaus as the tournament’s most successful player of all-time.

At 48-years of age, Woods remains one of the greatest and most well-known players in the history of golf. He burst onto the scene back in 1996 and has since had a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows in his career.

One of Woods’ most notable achievements came in 2019 when he recovered from a series of personal and injury setbacks, which saw him fall below the top 1000 ranked golfers in the world, to win the Masters at the same venue where it all began: Augusta National. But will Woods be involved at this year’s Masters and how much has the sporting icon made during his illustrious career?

Here’s all you need to know.

Is Tiger Woods playing the Masters 2024?

As it stands, Tiger Woods is on the player-list for the Masters. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Thursday 11 April and runs until Sunday 14 April as the greats of the game battle it out for the £18,000,000 prize money.

A victory for Woods would only enhance the view shared by many experts that he is one of the GOAT’s of the sport. However, the veteran is not a certainty to play in the tournament and reports from CNN claim that there are concerns regarding the physical challenge of navigating 72 holes over four days.

Ever since his serious car crash in 2021 in which he suffered severe leg injuries, Woods has battled myriad ailments as he aims to remain at the top of his game. One of the golfer’s close friends Notah Begay III told CNN: He’s trying to formulate a strategy approach that he can work within given the constraints that he’s presented with. And he’s got some constraints.

“He’s got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have.”

How many tournaments has Tiger Woods won in his career?

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the most successful athletes in the history of golf and he has competed at the top level for most of the last 28 years. He burst onto the scene in 1996 at the age of 20 and within a year had already won three PGA Tour Events including the Masters in 1997 which he won by a record-breaking 12 strokes.

Woods was the top ranked golfer in the world between August 1999 to September 2004 and again from June 2005 to October 2010. The next decade of his career was blighted by injury issues and personal problems, including his high-profile divorce with Elin Nordegren - but he still showed signs of what he was capable of and notably won the 2019 Masters.

Overall, Woods has won 15 professional major golf championships - the second most in history behind Jack Nicklaus (18). Woods has also won a total of 82 PGA Tour Events (tied for first all time with Sam Snead).

How much has Tiger Woods earned in his career?

According to Marca, Tiger Woods has earned an incredible $1.8 billion since turning professional in 1996. Throughout his career in the sport he has been crowned PGA Player of the Year an incredible 11 times and has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth?