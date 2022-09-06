FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy will be amongst the field while famous faces are taking part in the pre-tournament Pro-Am event

With the PGA Tour season now concluded the best golfers in the world are set to head back across the Atlantic for the flagship event of the European Tour - the British PGA Championship.

Held at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, the tournament will see the likes of FedEX Cup winner Rory McIlroy taking to the course for the event which was first played in 1955.

Also catching the eye is the warm-up to the main tournament, the Celebrity Pro-Am where famous faces from outside the sport entertain the crowds.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 BMW PGA Championship including dates, who is taking part and how to watch the action on TV.

When is the 2022 BMW PGA Championship?

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship takes place at the Wentworth Club in Surrey from Thursday, September 8 until Sunday, September 11.

Prior to the four rounds of the main event there will also be plenty going on in the warm ups on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 8 including practice rounds and the popular Celebrity Pro-Am event.

The Wentworth Club is located in Virginia Water, Surrey and has been the only host venue for the British PGA Championship since 1985.

Who is taking part at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship?

There are 13 of the top 50 ranked players in the world set to take part at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, including FedEX Cup winner Rory McIlroy.

US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick will also take part, as will former world number one Jon Rahm.

In total, there will be a 144-player field at the Wentworth Club for the event.

Defending champion Billy Horschel is also back having won the event in 2021 by one stroke with a final score of 19 under par.

How to watch the 2022 BMW PGA Championship on UK TV

Sky Sports will be broadcasting all the action from the Wentworth Club.

Coverage starts on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 9am (BST) on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sky customers can stream the action live via the SkyGo app, which is available to download in most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass.

What is the BMW PGA Championship ‘Pro-Am’ and who is taking part?

The celebrity Pro-Am takes place the day before the tournament officially starts on Wednesday, September 7.

Famous faces from cinema, TV, the world of sport and more will tee off in front of the fans as a warm-up for the main event getting underway on Thursday.

The Celebrity Pro-Am has become a popular part of the annual festivities at the BMW PGA Championship.

Taking part in the 2022 Pro-Am will be F1 driver Lando Norris, pop star and former One Direction member Niall Horan and Team GB Gold medalist and Curling skipper at Beijing 2022 Eve Muirhead.